Style is expression of one’s personality – Beautician, Grety Riverson

There has been much hullabaloo and division as to the difference between beauty and style and whether the two are indivisible and same or totally different. In a recent interview one of the leading names of the Nigeria’s beauty industry, the Chief Executive Officer of Grerivian Cosmetics, Margret Riverson Essien popularly known as Grety Riverson, paints her own picture on the issue, basically from the point of view of her experience, expertise and belief.

“I would say that true style comes from an understanding of how to master basic beauty techniques and trends. Beauty and style should not be separated. One can be beautiful without style. Style is about dressing in a manner unique to your personality. Beauty is just about your looks. You can decide to try nice cosmetics for beauty enhancement and not care about your style and you can dress ‘to kill’ and not bother about using any cosmetics. In doing this, a void is created. That is why I said and still say that beauty should not be separated from style. Style is an expression of one’s personality,” she said.

Speaking further she reasons “Beauty comes from within and radiates out into the world. It is the quality of being attractive while style is how one’s appearance is arranged and much of it has to do with the person’s personality. It is very possible to achieve both, you need to understand what works for you. Beauty is what people meet in someone before anything else. Style is one’s presentation of oneself with confidence and poise that radiates everywhere. I am passionate about beauty, fashion and style. I love making both men and women feel beautiful and comfortable in their own skin. Which is why I ventured into the beauty industry ”

“It is often said that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” Beauty is an idea that provides a perceptual experience of pleasure or satisfaction ascribed on a property, person, object or place. Style is an expression that lasts over many seasons and is often connected to cultural movements and social markers, symbols, class, and culture. Style is a way a person is able to combine different fashion items to express and create an impression about themselves.

After discovering that beauty is key in people’s lives she plunged herself into building Grerivian Cosmetics into a world class beauty brand. Grerivian Cosmetics is a luxury skincare brand. It started in 2016 with products like the multivitamin bathing soap, pink lips cream, knuckle eraser, pure whitening cream and more. Grerivian brand started from Lagos, Nigeria and migrated to Houston, Texas, USA in late 2017.

“Grerivian Cosmetics is becoming a leading international brand with varieties of products to suit different shades and skin tones. The company is dedicated to providing the best quality products and services. Happy customers is our number one goal! Our motto still remains “Glow With Pride,” says the Chief Executive Officer, Margret Riverson Essien popularly known as Grety Riverson.

Apart from being the CEO of Grerivian Cosmetics, Grety Riverson, who is based in Houston, Texas is also a certified beautician, YouTuber and a brand influencer.

Margret Riverson Essien started the Grerivian brand in Lagos in 2016 before migrating to Houston, Texas, United States of America in 2017 where the fortunes of the brand continues to soar even as their customer base never pales in Nigeria.

Margret Riverson Essien is a native of Mpkat Enin local government area of Akwa Ibom State. She celebrates her birthday June 7th of every year.

In her professional years as a beautician she has worked with the likes of Winifred Amy, Jolie Hyacinth and many others.

Like this: Like Loading...