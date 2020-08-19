Style is expression of one’s personality – Hush’D Makeover CEO, Abiola Ahmed

There has been much confusion and uproar as to the difference between beauty and style and whether the two have anything to do with each other. In a recent interview one of the shining lights of Nigeria’s beauty industry Ahmed Omotunde Abiola simply known as Abiola Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of Hush’D Makeover Limited painted her own picture on the issue, pretty much clearing the air based on her experience and expertise.

According to her, “Beauty is what people meet in someone before anything else. Style is one’s presentation of oneself with confidence and poise that radiates everywhere. I am passionate about beauty, fashion and style. I love making both men and women feel beautiful and comfortable in their own skin. Which is why I ventured into the beauty industry and set my sight next on fashion.”

“It is often said that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” Beauty is an idea that provides a perceptual experience of pleasure or satisfaction ascribed on a property, person, object or place. Style is an expression that lasts over many seasons and is often connected to cultural movements and social markers, symbols, class, and culture. Style is a way a person is able to combine different fashion items to express and create an impression about themselves.

“Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder as they say. Beauty can be natural and further enhanced with good culture and beauty products routine. Style is an expression of one’s personality in how they dress, talk or walk. It is very possible to be beautiful and not have style and have style without beauty. Beauty is natural and can be enhanced with the right beauty products. Style is one’s expression and not everyone can express themselves with a sense of fashion, which is why we have styling professionals assisting people with style,” she added.

Abiola Ahmed established Hush’D Makeover Limited in 2015 primarily to make both men and women feel beautiful and comfortable in their own skin. What has followed is a string of amazing products, which has given her customers a feeling of confidence in their skin.

She is an experienced entrepreneur skilled in Leadership and Management, with an affinity for beauty and style. She launched Hush’D Makeover Limited, Nigeria’s Leading skincare and cosmetology company with varieties of cutting edge and effective beauty products, based on her vast experience in the skincare and beauty industry.

In her pursuit of excellence and desire to transform the beauty Industry in Nigeria, she plunged herself into building Hush’D Makeover to a world class beauty brand. Hush’D is an indigenous and duly registered beauty and cosmetology company that has its Head Office located at 10, Asenuga street, Opebi-Ikeja, Nigeria as well as a factory located on the outskirts of Lagos in Ikorodu division.

Abiola Ahmed holds a degree in Office Technology and Management from the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from London Metropolitan School of Business and Management.

