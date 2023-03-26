Styles of Tiwa Savage

It is definitely a fashion time for Africa’s Afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage. She has been pressing all the stylish button this season. From visiting the Royal Family in England to gracing prestigious awards in the United States, it’s all a fashion affair for Tiwa Savage. Every passing week, Tiwa, who nicknamed herself ‘Savage Queen’ has been setting the social media and the paparazzi on frenzy with her unique fashion numbers. At different events, styled by the world’s best and clad by luxury fashion brands, Tiwa has slayed in sexy, edgy, hip hop, gangster girl and the list goes on. The first that caught the eye was the sexy dresses with peak-a-boo cut out sides.

She was tagged the ‘fashion killer’ by one of her fans on a post where she went for a gorgeous denim short dress with attached thigh high boots. She was the Edgy Style Girl with a pixie haircut in a complete black ensemble by Tokyo James. On her January 31, 2023 post, she went incognito in Givenchi mini skirt and crop top. She laid it back a little with the ‘hip hop’ girl vibe in retro baggy jeans with cutout sides while recording in the studio. She looked like the Edgy Black Queen in Alexander McQueen boots and single button jacket in one of her posts.

There is so much going on in Tiwa Savage’s fashion and style book this season that is hard to ignore. And she has been representing the fashion lovers the right way. There is a complete dose of all kinds of style from Tiwa Savage’s catalog this season. If you are the type that always needs fashion tips, you may need to sit back with a notepad to keep up with this Afrobeat Queen’s fashion.

