Body & Soul

Styling the summer green

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Styling the summer green

One of the interesting things about fashion in summer
is playing up fun colours.
Lately, all shades of green is taking over the
fashion space.
Whether it is leaf green, emerald, mint or lemon green,
there is fun in styling this lively colour to make style
statement.
Gone are the days when green can only be paired with
black.
A fashion designer once said, it is boring to pair green
with only darker colours.
Fashion enthusiasts are showing off that green can be
combined with other flashy colors like hot pink, baby
blue, grey, yellow or different lighter shades of the lovely
green.
Ability to combine colours that ordinarily look contrast
has always been the biggest trick in fashion. Those who
can dare to rock these colour combos are often referred
to as the edgy stylish gurus.
If you look closely, you can learn a thing or two about
the colour blend.
Be inspired by the different green combo looks from
these stylish celebrities

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Water therapy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Wa t e r Therap y i n v o l v e s drinking 1.5 liters of pure drinking water (room temperature) when you wake up in the morning.   This must be done before eating or drinking anything. Before even brushing your teeth. And then try not to eat or drink anything for […]
Body & Soul

Stop looking at me!

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

J ay tossed and turned on his bed. Try as he could, sleep eluded him. He remembered that one could count himself to sleep but there was no star to be counted and the ceiling was one white slab that covered the huge room.     He picked his phone and went to his Whatsapp […]
Body & Soul

The Mbadiwe twins’ swag style

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

In recent times, the Nigerian fashion scene, especially top red carpet events has been witnessing the presence of new fashionable duo, Ozuomba Ozumba-Mbadiwe and Oseloka Ozumba-Mbadiwe, popularly known as The Mbadiwe Twins. They have been spotted at several prestigious red carpet events at Victoria Island, Lagos and every time, their style puts them on the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica