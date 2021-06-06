Styling the summer green

One of the interesting things about fashion in summer

is playing up fun colours.

Lately, all shades of green is taking over the

fashion space.

Whether it is leaf green, emerald, mint or lemon green,

there is fun in styling this lively colour to make style

statement.

Gone are the days when green can only be paired with

black.

A fashion designer once said, it is boring to pair green

with only darker colours.

Fashion enthusiasts are showing off that green can be

combined with other flashy colors like hot pink, baby

blue, grey, yellow or different lighter shades of the lovely

green.

Ability to combine colours that ordinarily look contrast

has always been the biggest trick in fashion. Those who

can dare to rock these colour combos are often referred

to as the edgy stylish gurus.

If you look closely, you can learn a thing or two about

the colour blend.

Be inspired by the different green combo looks from

these stylish celebrities

