One of the interesting things about fashion in summer
is playing up fun colours.
Lately, all shades of green is taking over the
fashion space.
Whether it is leaf green, emerald, mint or lemon green,
there is fun in styling this lively colour to make style
statement.
Gone are the days when green can only be paired with
black.
A fashion designer once said, it is boring to pair green
with only darker colours.
Fashion enthusiasts are showing off that green can be
combined with other flashy colors like hot pink, baby
blue, grey, yellow or different lighter shades of the lovely
green.
Ability to combine colours that ordinarily look contrast
has always been the biggest trick in fashion. Those who
can dare to rock these colour combos are often referred
to as the edgy stylish gurus.
If you look closely, you can learn a thing or two about
the colour blend.
Be inspired by the different green combo looks from
these stylish celebrities
Styling the summer green
One of the interesting things about fashion in summer