Stylish men in Agbada attire

In not too distant time, Agbada outfit were specifically significant as Yoruba traditional attire worn on special occasion but these days many fashion icons wear Agbada outfits to top and high octane events causing a stir on the red carpet. Kudos to the stylish men who took the risk in Agbada! A long, flowing robe with wide sleeves worn by men in some parts of West Africa, often decorated with embroidery. These days, Agbada attire has changed game of fashion for men in Africa. There was a time, it was only left for the wealthy and was considered as a huge investment to make. Gone are those days because anyone can make use of these attires. With smart fashion designers taking over the market, Agbada has become a piece of art. The flowing wide-sleeved robe once seen among the Yoruba speaking people of Nigeria has found its way to other parts of Nigeria and the world. When you are thinking of making a difference in an event, go for Agbada, which can be worn in different ways. Some people wear it alone with the trousers while some wear it as a type of suit over their shirts.

Material It is vital that you select and choose a material that will fit your skin colour. There are different materials in the market for you to choose from. Every material is unique in its way and can be transformed to whatever you want it to be if you are creative. Thickness of the Material How do you want your Agbada to look? If you are looking for a material that will stand for a while, then the material should be very thick. The thicker the material, the better your Agbada will look. Head gear The head gear or cap that is worn is called Fila. Fila comes in different designs and colours. It is important that you choose a cap colour that will not conflict with your Agbada’s colour. Accessories Your accessories are as important as you look. Your Agbada should not fit with your shoes, rings, necklaces, chains, wristwatch or cuff links. You will have to pick your accessories carefully to ensure that your outlook is extraordinary. Starch Agbada without starch is not complete. Every great Agbada comes properly starched. When an Agbada is not properly starched, it will make you look tiny inside the massive rob you and your Agbada should have a blend of closeness but, it can only happen if you starch it properly. Trouser Length Sokoto is the name of the Agbada’s trousers. The length of the trousers should be appropriate. Many people have their preference when it comes to the trousers; regular or fitted. However, whatever you choose, do not allow it cover your shoes or long enough for people to see it. Styles There are different styles of Agbada, however, there are two notable styles, and these are; Ceremonial: The ceremonial style is the more traditional, and it features a large size gown that is made from heavy, premium materials. It also features more extensive embroidery. It is usually worn during religious ceremonies, wedding events, funerals, or even by the ruling class (both traditional and modern-day rulers) and elites in official functions. Casual: Casual attire is the most common style. It features smaller and less voluminous material. The material used is also usually less expensive, for example, plain cotton, thus making it readily available to anyone. It can be worn in nearly any occasion, from weddings and funerals to simple family gatherings and other social events.

