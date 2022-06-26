Stylish men love sunglasses

Stylish men know that the easiest way to look cool is to wear stunning sunglasses. Just as wristwatches tell prestige, sunglasses add class to men’s style. Many good looking men know they look dashing with the right sunglasses.

This is why Nigeria’s top actor and Nollywood Bad Boy, Jim Iyke, never goes anywhere without his glasses. To most men, wearing sunglasses are not just for show. It presents the coolest way to check out a girl without being caught.

Most men have agreed that they wear dark glasses to prevent them from becoming shy when looking people straight in the eyes. Some celebrities say that they face the same situation too as fans are always staring.

Nigeria’s top music star, Azubuike Chibuzo Nelson, also known as Phyno agreed in an interview long ago that he hides his blue/ grey eyes behind his sunglasses and the reason is because he is shy when people stare.

In his words: “These blue/gray eyes are for Chibuzo. My eyes are the only part of me that makes me shy. So, that is why I cover them”.

This eye accessory became popular when squinting under the sun was no longer fun. Now sunglasses have stepped up from protecting the eyes to one of the most stylish fashion accessories on the planet

