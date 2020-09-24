Suarez in emotional farewell conference

Outgoing Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez is currently having a farewell conference in Barcelona as he prepares to further his career at Atletico Madrid. Hear him: “Coming here was a dream come true. I didn’t even imagine reaching these statistics. I can leave proud and satisfied after these six years.”

At a ceremony attended by some of his colleagues, especially Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Sergio Roberto and Sergio Busquets, the Uruguayan further remarked: “I’m aware that we’re at the end of an era that I should be very proud of.

“It’s difficult to leave but I’m a Culer forever.”

The 33-year-old was shown the door after Ronald Koeman’s appointment at Camp Nou. His move to Atletico Madrid was confirmed on Wednesday. The Uruguayan leaves the Catalans as the club’s third best goalscorer ever.

