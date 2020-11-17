Suarez to miss Atletico’s clash with Barca after testing positive for COVID-19

*Uruguay striker to also miss qualifier against Brazil

*Blow for Spurs and Arsenal as Doherty and Elneny positive

Luis Suárez has tested positive for Covid-19. The striker, who scored a penalty in Uruguay’s 3-0 win over Colombia on Friday, will now miss the crucial World Cup qualifier against Brazil on Tuesday, as well as Atlético Madrid’s match against Barcelona, his former club, on Saturday.

Suárez left Barcelona in September as the club’s third all-time top scorer with 198 goals during a six-year spell at the club.

He was forced out with one year left on his contract and despite public messages of support from Lionel Messi, left the club on acrimonious terms, reports The Guardian.

Two other members of the Uruguay squad, the goalkeeper Rodrigo Muñoz and an unidentified member of staff, also tested positive.

The Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny was another with a positive test as the Premier League recorded its highest weekly number this season.

Elneny caught the virus while on international duty with Egypt and although showing no symptoms he will now quarantine in Cairo.

He is not included in the 16 cases recorded in this week’s round of Premier League checks, moreover, in which 1,207 people were tested – an increase of 12 from last week.

The Republic of Ireland’s hopes of avoiding Nations League relegation have been dealt a fresh blow after Matt Doherty and James McClean tested positive for coronavirus. The Tottenham defender and the Stoke midfielder, who both started Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Wales, have been isolated from the rest of the squad that flew back to Dublin on Monday before Wednesday’s fixture with Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, the news of Doherty’s setback and the revelation that Son Heung-min was forced to quarantine inat a hotel in Austria after six of his South Korea teammates tested positive for the virus, prompted José Mourinho to make his negative feelings towards the international break clear with a sarcastic post on Instagram.

Mourinho has seen the majority of his Tottenham squad head off across Europe – and further in some instances – to take part in friendlies as well as Nations League matches and World Cup qualifiers.

The manager posted a picture of himself lifting weights in the gym with the caption: “Amazing week of football. Great emotions in the national team matches, superb friendlies and total safety.

“Covid test results after matches been played, randomers running on the pitch while team sessions are taking place and much more. After another training session with only 6 players, it is now time to take care of myself.”

Doherty, who was pictured hugging his clubmate Gareth Bale after the final whistle against Wales, will now miss Tottenham’s home game with Manchester City on Saturday.

