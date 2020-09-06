Suarez’s Juve deal revealed

As Uruguay’s Luis Suarez is battling to secure his release by Barcelona, the striker has already reached a personal agreement with Serie A giants, Juventus.

Even though the official announcement will only be made during the week, the Uruguayan will sign a contract for three years and will earn €10 million per season at his new club.

The only remaining thing is to find a deal with Barcelona; at the moment, it’s expected that the Catalans will terminate the 33-year-old’s contract.

Meanwhile, Suarez will take Italian language exams next week as he’s working on obtaining Italian citizenship in order not to take up a foreigner spot at Juventus.

Barcelona are looking to offload Suarez as Roland Koeman doesn’t count on him for the next season.

Suarez has scored 198 goals in 283 appearances for the Blaugrana.

