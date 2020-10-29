Sub-Saharan Africa’s M&A transactions hit $16bn

Sub- Saharan Africa’s mergers and acquisition (M&A) transactions totalled $16 billion in the first nine months of 2020, leading provider of financial markets data and infrastructure, Refinitiv, has said. The company, which stated this in a press release announcing the release of its investment banking analysis for sub-Saharan African for the first nine months of 2020, yesterday, said that the figure is 74 per cent less than the value recorded during the same period in 2019, adding that the value of deals recorded so far this year is the lowest year-to-date total since 2004. It further stated: “The number of deals declined 11 per cent over the same period to a seven-year low. The value of deals with a sub-Saharan African target declined 58 per cent to a 17-year low of $7.9 billion, as domestic M&A within the region declined 69 per cent from last year and the combined value of inbound deals reached just $5.2 billion, the lowest first nine-month level in five years. “The largest deal involving a sub-Saharan African target was announced at the start of September – US pharmaceuticals firm Mylan agreed to buy the thrombosis business from South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare for $758.5 million. Deals in the energy and power sector accounted for 26 per cent of sub-Saharan African target M&A activity during the first nine months of 2020, followed by materials (23%) and financials (14%). South Africa was the most targeted nation, followed by Uganda and Senegal.” According to Refinitiv, the report shows that outbound M&A hit four-year high of $4.6 billion during the first nine months of 2020, 80 per cent more than the value recorded during the same period in 2019, despite an 11 per cent decline in the number of deals. It disclosed that JP Morgan, with advisory work on eleven deals worth a combined $1.7 billion, holds to the top spot in the financial advisor ranking for deals with any sub-Saharan African involvement during the first nine months of 2020.

