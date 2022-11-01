News

Subair lauds Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, LIRS staff over Lagos tax revolution

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Subair lauds Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, LIRS staff over Lagos tax revolution
  • New Telegraph to honour LIRS boss

 

The Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, Mr. Ayodele Subair, has attributed the success of the unprecedented tax revolution being witnessed in the state, where about 70 per cent of its income is internally generated, to the visionary leadership of the former state governor and the All Progressive Congress  (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the incumbent Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu.

 

Subair made this submission at his LIRS office in Alausa, when the management of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph Newspapers, led by its Managing Director, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, and the Daily Editor, Juliet Bumah, paid him a courtesy visit to intimate him about the decision to honour him with an award of leadership excellence at a ceremony  to be held November 18.

While thanking the New Telegraph newspapers for finding him worthy of being honoured as a result of the huge successes being recorded by the agency, the LIRS boss said: He said: “Testament to our former governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, who had that vision to create some independent agencies like the LIRS and making the state to be less reliance on Federal Government’s allocation.

“He is the father of this tax revolution in Lagos State. So we always must give him that credit.

 

“I’m very pleased that you have deemed it fit to honour myself and the agency at large. I assure you that management would be well represented at the actual award ceremony God’s willing. “It is a moment like this that we feel very glad that we have put ourselves at the service of our dear state.

“Most of the time, we don’t get any recognition either internally or externally, rather it’s always you can do better. “But in our world, our numbers speak for themselves.

In your letter, you said we almost doubled our internal revenue generation since the inception of our tenure, but in actual fact, it’s more than double.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Akeredolu to IGP: We’ll resist plans to collapse Amotekun into community policing

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…tasks guber candidates on issue-based campaign Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has vowed that Amotekun Corps would not be allowed to operate under the guise of community policing as being projected by the Nigeria Police. Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum emphasized that the grassroots’ security outfit had come […]
News

Police arrest man in Ekiti for raping step-mother

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti state police command yesterday said it has arrested a 65 years old man for allegedly raping his 85 years old step mother. A statement signed by the police public relations officer (PRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, stated that “the Ido-Osi Divisional Police Headquarters, on Wednesday 16th June, 2021 at about 1300hrs, arrested a 65yr […]
News

Ogun banks shut over alleged impending robbers’ attack

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Commercials banks in Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State have shut down over fear of being attacked by armed robbers. Investigations by Saturday Telegraph revealed that the banks shut down since Monday following letters allegedly sent to some of them by the suspected robbers. It was gathered that the banks have decided not to open their […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica