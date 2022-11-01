Subair lauds Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, LIRS staff over Lagos tax revolution

New Telegraph to honour LIRS boss

The Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, Mr. Ayodele Subair, has attributed the success of the unprecedented tax revolution being witnessed in the state, where about 70 per cent of its income is internally generated, to the visionary leadership of the former state governor and the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the incumbent Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu.

Subair made this submission at his LIRS office in Alausa, when the management of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph Newspapers, led by its Managing Director, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, and the Daily Editor, Juliet Bumah, paid him a courtesy visit to intimate him about the decision to honour him with an award of leadership excellence at a ceremony to be held November 18.

While thanking the New Telegraph newspapers for finding him worthy of being honoured as a result of the huge successes being recorded by the agency, the LIRS boss said: He said: “Testament to our former governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, who had that vision to create some independent agencies like the LIRS and making the state to be less reliance on Federal Government’s allocation.

“He is the father of this tax revolution in Lagos State. So we always must give him that credit.

“I’m very pleased that you have deemed it fit to honour myself and the agency at large. I assure you that management would be well represented at the actual award ceremony God’s willing. “It is a moment like this that we feel very glad that we have put ourselves at the service of our dear state.

“Most of the time, we don’t get any recognition either internally or externally, rather it’s always you can do better. “But in our world, our numbers speak for themselves.

In your letter, you said we almost doubled our internal revenue generation since the inception of our tenure, but in actual fact, it’s more than double.”

