SUBEB/TESCOM Recruitment: Academics, applicants commend Kwara govt

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Qualifying examination for applicants for teaching jobs under the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) commenced on Monday across all the 16 designated centres in the state, with the applicants and top academics applauding the government for giving everyone a level playing ground.

Some of the computer-based test (CBT) centres visited to monitor the process included the ones at College of Education Ilorin, Kwara Polytechnic Ilorin, University of Ilorin, and Kwara Television Station premises respectively. The examination was also held simultaneously in Offa, Malete, and Lafiagi.

Some of the candidates, who spoke to newsmen shortly after writing their examination, expressed optimism about their chances and acknowledged that the recruitment exercise was fair and transparent.

“When I applied I never knew I would be contacted for examination. I had earlier been told that it was all a jamboree and that politicians have shared the slots among themselves. But I am convinced with what I have seen so far that such claims are false. I can see that the process is truly meant to ensure that everyone proves that they are qualified and competent to be given the job. I am satisfied with the process so far,” Suleiman Muhammed from Baruten Local Government Area said.

“I have done my best. The process is perfect and transparent and I put my hope in God.”

