Education

SUBEB, UNICEF train 50 female students on digital education in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu, Bauchi Comment(0)

The curtains have been lowered on digital education training for 50 female students in Bauchi State.

 

The training was organised by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Bauchi State Field Office.

 

The training, tagged: “Digital Generation” focused on female students in the Junior Secondary Schools selected from six local government areas as part of the activities marking the International Day of the Girl-Child 2021.

 

The six Local Government Areas that benefitted from the training are Alkaleri, Bauchi, Shira, Ganjuwa, Toro and Ningi, which are those LGAs where UNICEF is implementing its programmes.

 

While declaring the training open, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Aliyu Tilde restated the importance of girlchild education, and urged stakeholders to invest more on girlchild education for sustainable socio-economic development in the state.

 

According to the Commis-sioner, who was represented by Hajiya Saadatu Mohammed, denying a girl-child of qualitative education would not only retard their progress, but also endangers their future.

 

Tilde, who called on parents and stakeholders in the sector to give priority to girl-child education, however, reiterated the need to invest massively in the education of female teenagers, who are transiting from childhood to early adulthood, rather than sending them to hawk wares/ goods or giving them out in early marriage.

 

The Commissioner said: “The education of the girl-child is a priority of our administration, and efforts are on top gear to provide adequate financing and other logistics support for the promotion of girl-child education.

 

There is a renewed hope because the education sector has continued to receive several interventions that have also reflected positively in the lives of children of school age.”

 

On her part, the UNICEF Desk Officer in SUBEB, Halima Umar, said investing in girl-child education would help to guarantee a bright future for the girls and their communities.

 

According to her, the aim of the training is to promote the rights of girl-child globally through the Girl-Child Digital Revolution and Generation in order to bridge the gender gap.

 

Halima, however, recalled that the gap was 13 per cent in 2013 and 17 per cent in 2017 in advanced countries, but in Nigeria, the gap is 43 per cent, hence the need for more support for women education especially girl-child as part of efforts to bridge the gap.

SUBEB Chairman, Dr. Abubakar Dahiru, who was also represented by the Director, School Services in the Board, Korijo Umar, restated the commitment of the board to providing qualitative basic education in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

FUOYE VC bows out, gives scorecard

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

My vision is to improve IGR, reposition varsity – New VC STEWARD SHIP The third substantive Vice- Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun, last week, rendered account of his administration’s stewardship, as he bowed out of office following expiration of his five-year tenure   My tenure was daunting, challenging –Soremekun Varsity […]
Education

My vision is to make varsity leader in medical sciences, law –VC

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The Vice-Chancellor of Clifford University, Prof. Chimezie Allwell Omeonu, has expressed his administration’s determination to take the private university, owned and established by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, to the leading heights in Medical Sciences and Law.   Omeonu, who made the pledge during the maiden pre-convocation press conference of the university, located at Ihie […]
Education

Govt bans use of mobile phones in classrooms

Posted on Author Reporter

  China’s primary and middle schools had introduced a ban on mobile phone use in classrooms, among wider efforts to protect pupils from internet and video game addiction. According to a circular from the Ministry of Education (MOE) on phones on campus, primary and middle school students should not bring mobile phones into classrooms, reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica