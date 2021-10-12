SUBEB, UNICEF train 50 female students on digital education in Bauchi

The curtains have been lowered on digital education training for 50 female students in Bauchi State.

The training was organised by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Bauchi State Field Office.

The training, tagged: “Digital Generation” focused on female students in the Junior Secondary Schools selected from six local government areas as part of the activities marking the International Day of the Girl-Child 2021.

The six Local Government Areas that benefitted from the training are Alkaleri, Bauchi, Shira, Ganjuwa, Toro and Ningi, which are those LGAs where UNICEF is implementing its programmes.

While declaring the training open, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Aliyu Tilde restated the importance of girlchild education, and urged stakeholders to invest more on girlchild education for sustainable socio-economic development in the state.

According to the Commis-sioner, who was represented by Hajiya Saadatu Mohammed, denying a girl-child of qualitative education would not only retard their progress, but also endangers their future.

Tilde, who called on parents and stakeholders in the sector to give priority to girl-child education, however, reiterated the need to invest massively in the education of female teenagers, who are transiting from childhood to early adulthood, rather than sending them to hawk wares/ goods or giving them out in early marriage.

The Commissioner said: “The education of the girl-child is a priority of our administration, and efforts are on top gear to provide adequate financing and other logistics support for the promotion of girl-child education.

There is a renewed hope because the education sector has continued to receive several interventions that have also reflected positively in the lives of children of school age.”

On her part, the UNICEF Desk Officer in SUBEB, Halima Umar, said investing in girl-child education would help to guarantee a bright future for the girls and their communities.

According to her, the aim of the training is to promote the rights of girl-child globally through the Girl-Child Digital Revolution and Generation in order to bridge the gender gap.

Halima, however, recalled that the gap was 13 per cent in 2013 and 17 per cent in 2017 in advanced countries, but in Nigeria, the gap is 43 per cent, hence the need for more support for women education especially girl-child as part of efforts to bridge the gap.

SUBEB Chairman, Dr. Abubakar Dahiru, who was also represented by the Director, School Services in the Board, Korijo Umar, restated the commitment of the board to providing qualitative basic education in the state.

