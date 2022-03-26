Submission opens as AMAA, StarTimes set to reward filmmakers at 2022 short film festival

The African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has partnered Nigeria’s leading pay-tv company, StarTimes to hold a unique film festival for short films. The partnership is in line with Star- Times and AMAA’s commitment to grow the Nigerian and African film industry. AMAA’s founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, made the announcement of the partnership in Lagos. “I am happy to announce a new venture in the long-term partnership between AMAA and StarTimes.

The two media and television companies have partnered to grow the Nigerian and African film industry through a film festival solely for short films,” she said. On his part, StarTimes’ CEO, Alex Jian, said the collaboration with AMAA is very crucial and strategic with the growing demand for quality local content by Nigerian and African film practitioners. Jian further noted that StarTimes is glad to strengthen its partnership with AMAA to significantly impact Nigerian and African film industry by ensuring the growth of filmmakers and getting value for their productions.

Anyiam-Osigwe further disclosed that: “Our partnership will see short films airing from Mondays to Fridays on StarTimes, leading channels like ST Nollywood plus, ST Nollywood, and ST Yoruba between 4PM and 6PM among other oferings. “This partnership is big to us because it enables us to grow the short film industry in Nigeria and across Africa. We are happy that StarTimes keyed into this journey with us to give opportunities to young and existing filmmakers.” She also noted that the festival will include a competition of some of the best short films registered and winners will be rewarded with cash prizes amounting to $6, 000. “Already, we have begun a massive call for submission of entries from filmmakers, who specialise in or have short films. Entries can be submitted between March 20 and April 14. “ T h e f e s t i -val will commence on April 25 spanning May 25.’’

