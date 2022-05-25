News Top Stories

Submit fake certificates, go to jail –INEC warns politicians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would prosecute any politician who submits forged aca-demic credentials to it for clearance. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, ata meeting with the Joint Tax Board (JTB), promised to work with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to weed out unqualified candidates from the nation’s electoral system.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) were also represented at the meeting. Prof. Yakubu stated that it is not enough for the nullification of an election based on forged certificate without prosecuting the offender. “We are already collaborating withtheICPCwhichis prosecuting candidates who submitted fake or forged academic credentials to INEC, as a result of which elections were nullified by the election petition tribunals. “Let me assure you that INEC is in collaborationwith ICPC, Code of Conduct Bureau in our efforts to make Nigeria a better place and to ensure that persons who are elected comply with the laws of the land and are suitably qualifiedtoholdpublic trust.

“Nigeria must be a democratic nation for all and not just a plutocracy for a few people, who end up evading taxes,” he added. Prof. Yakubu, however, noted that there is no specific law in the country that made it mandatory for candidates for election, to present evidence of tax payment, before they could contest election. “But we understand the importance of this collaboration and we will collaborate with you.

“All candidates for elected offices are required to complete the INEC nomination forms and to swear to an affidavit that they have fully and faithfully provided the requisite information to the Commission. “We will collaborate with sister agencies to provide whatever information you require to facilitate your constitutional roles,” he said.

 

