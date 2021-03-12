News

Subpoena: Court fixes March 17, 18 for witnesses’ evidence in Maina’s trial

Posted on

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday fixed March 17 and 18 to hear evidence of witnesses in a subpoena in the on-going trial of Abdulrasheed Maina, chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT). Based on the date in the subpoena issued, the witnesses were expected to testify between March 9 and March 11. Justice Okon Abang, however, fixed the new date after Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, appeared in court when Maina’s lawyer, Abel Adaji, was leading the second defence witness, Mr. Charles Emoakemeh, in his evidence in the money laundering trial. Earlier while Emoakemeh, a retired Superintendent of Prison Officer, was giving his testimony, Falana came into the courtroom accompanied by Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevokutionNow and a group of boys. After sitting for about 30 minutes at the back seat, Falana, who was not in a lawyer’s attire, walked to the front seat and announced his presence in court. “Oh, Mr Falana, so you are in court,” Justice Abang said. “My lord, I have been in court for about 30 minutes now.

Our Reporters

