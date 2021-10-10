Subscribers groan as service outage hits MTN

We’re resolving it, says telco

Millions of MTN subscribers in some parts of Nigeria were yesterday thrown into confusion as they could not make calls or access data. The service outage on the largest network in the country with over 77 million subscriptions affected millions of subscribers across the country. Many Nigerians who took to the Facebook page of the telecom company to express their frustration said the outage has affected their businesses.

According to some, they were in the middle of financial transactions when the outage occurred, which led to failed transactions. Going by the locations cited by the subscribers who were complaining on the network operator’s page, the outage affected mostly people in Abuja and Lagos.

“I have lost a business opportunity due to your service outage. I hope you will compensate us for these losses. Modern society depends on mobile connectivity and digital communication. You’re spoiling your customer’s means of livelihood,” one of the customers lamented. Also complaining about the outage, Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmed, wrote on Facebook,

“It is not only your MTN, and it is not only in your area. Majority of MTN users are experiencing bad networks this afternoon. So the MTN network problem is everywhere you go.”

Reacting to the outage, MTN said it was working towards restoring normalcy in the affected areas. In a post on its Facebook page, MTN apologized to customers experiencing the challenge, saying it was aware of the development.

The post reads, “Dear customers, we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused! “Some of our customers are having difficulty in connecting to the network today. We are looking into this and are truly sorry for any inconvenience caused”.

While the telecom operator did not disclose the cause of the outage, some subscribers said the issue had been resolved as of the time of filling this report as they were able to make calls on their lines. However, some were still experiencing the outage

