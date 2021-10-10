News Top Stories

Subscribers groan as service outage hits MTN

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

We’re resolving it, says telco

 

Millions of MTN subscribers in some parts of Nigeria were yesterday thrown into confusion as they could not make calls or access data. The service outage on the largest network in the country with over 77 million subscriptions affected millions of subscribers across the country. Many Nigerians who took to the Facebook page of the telecom company to express their frustration said the outage has affected their businesses.

 

According to some, they were in the middle of financial transactions when the outage occurred, which led to failed transactions. Going by the locations cited by the subscribers who were complaining on the network operator’s page, the outage affected mostly people in Abuja and Lagos.

 

“I have lost a business opportunity due to your service outage. I hope you will compensate us for these losses. Modern society depends on mobile connectivity and digital communication. You’re spoiling your customer’s means of livelihood,” one of the customers lamented. Also complaining about the outage, Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmed, wrote on Facebook,

 

“It is not only your MTN, and it is not only in your area. Majority of MTN users are experiencing bad networks this afternoon. So the MTN network problem is everywhere you go.”

 

Reacting to the outage, MTN said it was working towards restoring normalcy in the affected areas. In a post on its Facebook page, MTN apologized to customers experiencing the challenge, saying it was aware of the development.

 

The post reads, “Dear customers, we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused! “Some of our customers are having difficulty in connecting to the network today. We are looking into this and are truly sorry for any inconvenience caused”.

 

While the telecom operator did not disclose the cause of the outage, some subscribers said the issue had been resolved as of the time of filling this report as they were able to make calls on their lines. However, some were still experiencing the outage

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anxiety as cholera outbreak hits Gombe

Posted on Author Ben Ngwakwe

The Gombe State Coordinating Committee on COVID-19 Response Team headed by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau has hinted about the rising cases of cholera in some parts of the state. He disclosed this yesterday in Gombe, the state capital, while presenting face masks and other kits to religious leaders, saying that this had […]
News

NSE rebounds with N50bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Activities on the Nigerian equities market closed positive yesterday, reversing two days of negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.23 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks. Consequently, […]
News

Fuel/electricity hike: FG, labour reconvene

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government on Sunday night, reconvened a meeting with organised labour, with the view to to preventing any plan to resume its suspended strike over the increase in fuel price and electricity tariff. At the end of the last meeting held between labour and the government on September 27 which spilled to the next day, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica