Subscribers to enjoy another season of Glo Smartphone Festival

Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, is determined to delight its subscribers as it kick-starts a new season of its Smartphone Festival, which began in July. Smartphone Festival was designed as a reward programme that guaranteed up to six months’ bundled data to subscribers who purchased smartphones from any of the network’s customer care outlets across the country between October 9 and October 31st, 2020 when the new offer would end.

Globacom explained in a statement released in Lagos on Wednesday that it resolved to activate a new season of the customer reward programme in deference to calls by its teeming subscribers for the return of the exciting product. According tothe company, subscribers would enjoy the best price deals when they buy smartphones from any of its Gloworld outlets across Nigeria.

Theywill, inaddition tothis, haveaccesstofreedata ranging from 500MB to 2GB per month for six months after the purchase. Glo said: “The festival period provides opportunity for all subscribers (prepaid and post-paid) to visit Gloworld outlets to get the best price deals on any handset of their choice and enjoy bundled benefits.” While saying that a customer can choose out of the wide range of devices available in Gloworld, which include Afrione, Apple, Imose, Infinix, Itel, Lava, Nokia, Samsung, Tecno and Vivo, the company said the customer’s choice would determine the volume of the bonus he or she would receive.

