Subsea Cable: Google targets $10.1bn GDP boost for Nigeria

As its Equiano subsea internet cable landed in Nigeria yesterday, search engine giant, Google, and its partner, WIOCC, have assured that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would be increased by $10.1billion by 2025. The companies stated that the deployment of the internet cable would also create about 1.6million jobs in the next three years.

Speaking at the landing of the cable in Lagos yesterday, the companies’ representatives stated that with a design capacity roughly 20 times larger than any other cable currently serving the region, the Equiano subsea internet cable would have a direct impact on connectivity, resulting in faster internet speed, reduced internet prices and improved user experience in Nigeria. According to them, the state-of-the-art Equiano subsea cable is a critical element in meeting Nigeria’s current and future international connectivity demands. Expected to be fully operational later this year, the cable is projected to save 2.8 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum, increase internet penetration by six percentage points and reduce internet retail prices by 21 per cent.

The Equiano cable is expected to start in Portugal in western Europe, run more than 12,000km along the West Coast of Africa and initially land in Lomé, Togo; Lagos, Nigeria; Swakopmund, Namibia; Rupert’s Bay, Saint Helena and Melkbosstrand, South Africa; establishing a valuable new high-capacity connection between the African continent and Europe.

Named after Nigerianborn writer and abolitionist, Olaudah Equiano, the Equiano cable is said to be deployed to help support further digital transformation in Nigeria, “a country, which has produced five startup unicorns (companies now valued at more than $1 billion) in the past five years.” “The Nigerian government has also stepped up its digital transformation programmes since 2017. “These initiatives have proven crucial to the success of many industries in the country, especially the startup space. But studies suggest that faster internet connections, better user experiences, and reduced internet costs will further accelerate these benefits,” Juliet Ehimuan, Director, West Africa at Google commented.

 

Business

Farmers to access new drought resistant maize

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Executive Director/Chief Executive, Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Mohammed Ishiyaku, has said it is collaborating with the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) to develop a new variety of maize with capacity for pest resistance and drought tolerance. He said the proposed variety, known as Tela Maize- – a Genetically […]
News Top Stories

No doctor is owed salary –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has said no doctor or health worker in the country was owed monthly salary, as being propagated by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made the disclosure at the opening of the meeting of the Presidential Committee on Salaries with the leadership […]
Business

Egypt Air, Wakanow ink deal to boost travel, tourism

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Egypt Air and Nigeria’s fastest- growing travel company, Wakanow, has entered into a partnership that would help promote tourism travel between Nigeria and Egypt.   The partnership will see Egypt Air open City Ticketing Offices through the Wakanow Travel Center network across Nigeria enabling their plans to expand operations further into the northern and southern […]

