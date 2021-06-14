News Top Stories

Subsidy backlog payment to oil marketers, others hits N940.2bn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Federal Government has paid N940.2 billion to clear backlog of subsidy debts to oil marketers and others.

 

A document from the Debt Management Office (DMO) sighted by New Telegraph on Sunday showed that the payment made in Promissory Notes had pushed Nigeria’s total debt stock to N33.107 trillion or $87.239 billion as at March 31, 2021.

 

The debts stocks comprise of federal, states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). “The Promissory Notes are in the sum of N940.220 billion, which have been issued to settle the inherited subsidy debts to oil marketing companies, exporters and local contractors as well as arrears of the FGN to state governments,” the document read.

 

The companies, checks by this newspaper showed, are members of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Depots and Petroleum Marketer Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) among others.

 

Meanwhile, MOMAN has given real reasons petrol consumption skyrocketed to 72.72 million liters daily in the country. MOMAN, in a statement it earlier made available to newsmen, maintained that the consumption skyrocketed from 57.44 million litres sold a month earlier, exposing the thriving activities of smugglers in the nation’s petroleum industry.

 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is yet to make any official data of petrol consumption available in the country. An official of the corporation has said that a forensic audit of fuel consumption was being carried out, adding that what could be available are truck-out data.

 

Though MOMAN did not ascertain the source of its data, the group said: “Prior to the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s petrol consumption was estimated at between 35 million to 40 million litres daily, less than six years after, the country’s average daily consumption have skyrocketed to over 72.72 million liters per day from 57.44 million litres sold a month earlier, exposing the thriving activities of smugglers in the nation’s petroleum industry.”

 

 

States along Nigeria’s land borders are, according to the group, consuming more refined petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), compared to some states with higher economic activities or higher Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), a development that questions the country’s effort in curbing petrol smuggling to neighbouring countries.

 

Globally, Energy consumption most especially petrol is an important indicator of the level of economic activities or the degree of internally generated revenue in any country.

 

“However in Nigeria, states comparison showed some border states consume more litres of petrol than other states with higher economic activities or bigger IGR.

 

“For instance, Ogun state, a state with a relative lower IGR of N50.7 billion in 2020, which also shares border state with Benin Republic, consumes more petrol of 2.5 million litres compared to River state, which consumes an average of 2.2 million, despite boasting of a higher IGR of N117.1 billion,” MOMAN said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Stefanie Kogler: Everything You Need To Know before Stepping into the Online World

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Online businesses are exploding. As brick-and-mortar locations seem to be fading into a thing of the past, online enterprises reap the benefits due to their flexibility and accessibility. As more and more customers look to purchase products and services from the comfort of their own homes, entrepreneurs are optimizing the online marketplace by building scalable […]
News

Lagos trade fair gets new date over #EndSARS protests, COVID-19

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the premier chamber of commerce and a leading voice in the organised private sector (OPS) in Nigeria, has postponed the 2020 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair. According to the chamber, the fair which was expected to feature both physical and virtual platforms, would now hold […]
News Top Stories

Manufacturing, services sectors record growth in April

Posted on Author Anna Oboho

The manufacturing, agriculture and services sectors of the Nigerian economy witnesssed a sharp rise in output in April, despite the galloping inflation over the past few months. Recent sector data revealed that agriculture posted the fastest rise in output, followed by the services and manufacturing sectors. Also, data obtained from Stanbic IBTC Bank show that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica