Subsidy Controversy: We’re ready for forensic audit – NNPC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has expressed its readiness for a forensic audit of its fuel supply and subsidy management, insisting that the daily fuel supply is 68 million.

This came after the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Hameed Alli last week faulted the NNPC’s claim that over N6 trillion will be paid as fuel subsidy in 2022.

The retired military officer, who faced the House of Representatives on Thursday, said the NNPC cannot scientifically prove the 98 million litres/day consumption it claims, alleging that the company was supplying an excess of 38 million litres of fuel daily.

But in a statement Sunday by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Garba Deen Muhammad, the NNPC said between January and August: “The total volume of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) imported into the country was 16.46 billion litres, which translates to an average supply of 68 million litres per day”.

It added: “Similarly, import in the year 2021 was 22.35 billion litres, which translated to an average supply of 61 million litres per day.”

The NNPC said the average daily evacuation (depot truck out) in the same: “Stands at 67million litres per day as reported by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA),” while “daily evacuation (depot load outs) records of the NMDPRA do carry daily oscillation ranging from as low as four million litres to as high as 100 million litres per day.”

 

