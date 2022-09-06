Business

Subsidy debt rises to N1.04trn

Posted on Author Stories, Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The outstanding debt of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on what it termed under-recovery rose to N1.044 trillion in July. NNPC also deducted N448.7 billion for subsidy payment for premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol, according to current data from the national oil company.

 

It also revealed that there was no receipt from export crude oil. The data, which reflected the NNPCL’s presentation to the last Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), also showed that there was no receipt from export crude oil. There was no explanation for the zero revenue from export crude. The data also revealed that just N400 billion was the gross domestic crude oil and gas receipts in July, indicating that amount spent on petrol subsidy for the month exceeded by about N48 billion the total oil receipt for the month.

The NNPC document also showed that Nigeria’s LNG feedstock gas receipt was $93.88 million, inclusive of $9.39 million in arrears, while $2.04 million was miscellaneous receipts.

 

The document signed by Nasir Usman, on behalf of the Chief Financial Officer, NNPCL stated: “The sum of N400,469,663,160.14 is the gross domestic crude oil and gas revenue for the month of July 2022. “The value shortfall on the importation of Premium Motor Spirit or petrol recovered from July 2022 proceeds is N448,782,119,154.91, while the outstanding balance carried forward is N1.044,514,420,619.13.

“N1.59 trillion was used to cover part of the subsidy costs in the last six months, leaving an outstanding balance of N1.01 trillion.” The document revealed what government spent on petrol subsidy; N210.38 billion in January; N219.78 billion in February and N245.77 billion in March 2022. N271 billion was spent in April, and N327.07 billion in May 2022 to cater for the shortfall of the importation of petrol.

 

In June, NNPCL deducted N319.18 billion from the federation account as payment for petrol subsidy and in July it was N448.7 billion. In the first half of 2022, petrol subsidy claims were more outstanding than oil and gas revenue by N210 billion. NNPCL recorded N2.39 trillion as gross revenue from oil and gas receipts, while subsidy claims were N2.6 trillion

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

CBN directs banks to conduct stress tests

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, released revised guidelines on the Supervisory Review Process of Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (SRP/ICAAP), which among other requirements, stipulate that deposit money banks (DMBs) “should conduct stress testing of their risk mitigation and control systems and the adequacy of their internal capital, in order to enhance the […]
Business

Investments: Don restates need for sound corporate governance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A don, Prof. Abdul- Hameed Sulaimon, has urged Nigerian businesses to adopt sound corporate governance practices as long term strategies to navigate environmental complexities post-COVID-19. Sulaimon, of the Department of Business Administration, University of Lagos, gave the advice on at the NIM Management Lecture themed:” Restructuring Businesses for Sustainability in the Pandemic Era”. He noted […]
Business

Analysts: Inflation to maintain upward trend in December

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing increase in demand for goods and services during Christmas season, lingering forex scarcity and impact on agriculture of the prevailing insecurity in the country, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said they expect inflation to continue on its upward trajectory this month. Commenting on the latest inflation data released by the National Bureau […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica