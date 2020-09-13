News

Subsidy: FG, labour parley, postponed to Tuesday

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABujA Comment(0)

A meeting earlier scheduled to hold yesterday between officials of the Federal Government and the leadership of organised labour and civil society organisations, did not hold but has been shelved till Tuesday.

 

No reason was given for the postponement but Sunday Telegraph gathered that the rather very short notice for the meeting must have been responsible for it.

 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), were said to had requested for a rescheduling of the meeting to enable them consult with their  affiliate unions and reach a common ground on the issues at stake.

 

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen.Chris Ngige, had on Friday disclosed that he had received a presidential approval to meet with the organised labour and representatives of the civil societies on the state of the nation’s economy and its effects on the generality of Nigerians.

 

It could be recalled that the government recently approved an increase in the pump price of fuel and a hike in electricity tariff. Both actions attracted an uproar from organised labour and the generality of Nigerians, following concerns that it would lead to a hike in the prices of food and other commodities and make life difficult for the people.

