Subsidy: FG projects N900bn in N11.9trn 2022 budget

…confirms release of N973 bn for capital projects

Fuel subsidy regime will continue in the 2022 fiscal year, the Federal Government confirmed on Thursday. It has, therefore, proposed N900 billion as fuel under recovery (commonly called fuel subsidy) in the 2022 budget. Admitting that the retention of fuel subsidy regime badly hurts the economy, government said it the country was in a tight corner to suspend it. Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who confirmed the figures in Abuja, also declared that N973 billion had been released and cash backed to the respective agencies for execution of capital projects captured in the 2021 budget.

The ocassion was the public presentation of citizen’s guide for 2022- 2024 Medium- Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/ FSP). The draft document presentation is an annual guide precedent to the presentation of new budget. For 2022, Ahmed said the government projected budget size of N11.907 trillion, N13.412 trillion in 2023 and N14.655 trillion in 2024 respectively.

Lamenting the huge sum spent on subsidy, she said: “This is costing us big time. We have a situation where subsidy costs us N150 billion in a particular month. “That means NNPC has to use that amount of money to pay for PMS and distribute it. That is money that the federation account can share. “This is money that could have been available for education, health and infrastructure. We will reduce our borrowing.

We will increase the amount that states and local governments are collecting. “We are being penny wise pound foolish to think that by giving this subsidy, that citizens are benefitting. But at the end of the day, the citizens are actually the ones that are carrying the brunt of the wealthy. “Some have two, three, four cars and they are the ones that we are subsidising. It is not helping the farmer who needs a bus from his farm to the market. “Right now, we are subsidising consumption in Nigeria; we sell at N165 per litre when our neighbours are selling at N500 naira per litre.

It is only the marketers that are benefiting by taking this product from from Nigeria and selling it across borders. The common man is not benefiting. “The transition is not an easy one if we have to remove the subsidy. What are the alternatives? What can we provide for Citizens? So we are projecting if we’ll be paying of at least N900 billion subsidy for next year.

“Imagine what we could have done with that amount. How many schools you can build, how many health centers? It is not wise; it is not wise because we are hurting our economy.” For 2021 budget implementation, she said government had released funds for both capital and recurrent, faulting insinuation that funds were not being released for capital projects. For 2022 budget, the Federal Government’s basic assumptions are $57.0 oil bench mark at 1.88 oil production ( mbpd), exchange rate of N410 to a $; projected inflation rate of 13 per cent and GDP of 4.20 per cent.

Like this: Like Loading...