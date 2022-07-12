Subsidy: Governors cry out over salary payments

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has said that the subsidy being paid by the Federal Government on petroleum products, especially premium motor spirit popularly called petrol, had unleashed great financial burden on states. NGF stated this in a memo forwarded to the House of Representatives. The memo of NGF, which is the umbrella body for the 36 governors of the federation across party lines, was in response to the call for memoranda by the House’ Ad Hoc Committee on the Volume of Fuel Consumed Daily in Nigeria. The committee is investigating the actual amount of PMS the country consumes daily. The memo, addressed to committee’s Chairman, Abdulkadir Abdullahi, was signed by the Head, Legislative Liaison, Peace and Security, NGF, Fatima Usman Katsina, for Chairman of the Forum. It was titled ‘Findings on the Volume of Fuel Consumed Daily in Nigeria,’ dated July 1, 2022. The NGF called the attention of the House to a November 2021 report by its National Executive Council’s ad hoc committee interfacing with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation on the appropriate pricing of PMS in Nigeria, which was chaired by Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai. The NEC ad hoc committee had others members as Governors of Akwa Ibom, Edo, Ekiti, Jigawa, and Ebonyi, as well as Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Accountant-General of the Federation, Group Managing Director of the NNPC and the Permanent Secretary, MBNP. It read: “Although the operating environment has significantly worsened since the report was released, with NNPC now consistently reporting zero remittance to the Federation Accountant as profit from joint venture, production sharing contract and miscellaneous operations, the position of the forum remains generally the same. “Federation (FAAC) net oil & gas revenues have been declining since 2019 and are projected to decline significantly in 2022 by between N3 billion and up to N4.4 billion unless action is taken now. “The following are some of the major findings relating to the volume of fuel consumed in the country.. “Remittances to the Federation Account Allocation Committee have continued to shrink as NNPC recovers shortfall quite arbitrarily from the Federation’s crude oil sales revenue. FAAC deductions for PMS subsidy are above 2019 levels, even without adjusting for reduced purchasing power of the naira due to inflation and FX rate deterioration.

