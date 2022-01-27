Subsidy: Govs, Labour accuse NNPC of hidden agenda

…move to verify NNPC’s estimates

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and organised labour have accused the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other administrators of fuel subsidy of insincerity. At a joint-meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, following organised labour’s suspension of its planned protests after the Federal Government suspended its decision to remove fuel subsidy, “both parties agreed that the lacuna in the subsidy removal agenda was hidden in the untruths bandied by the administrators of the subsidy, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.” They identified this “to be at the forefront of the mismanagement of the proceeds accrued therein.” The governors at their first meeting on January 19 promised to dialogue with organised labour to avert the strike.

The NGF’s Head of Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello- Barkindo, said in a statement yesterday that Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, Chairman of the forum, who addressed the meeting with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and others, argued that the economy is at a precipice, hence it has become necessary for them to carefully verify NNPC’s estimates. According to the statement, the move was to ensure that whatever action is taken on subsidy would be the people that get direct benefits and not a few wealthy individuals and their cronies.

“There is a lot of fraud in the consumption and distribution figures that the country is getting and we can only move forward if the NLC engages all those who are knowledgeable in the field like PENGASSAN, to conduct a thorough research on the sector before any further action is taken on subsidy,” Fayemi said. According to him, subsidy removal has remained an ongoing conversation, not just among governors but the country at large, and emphasised that governors cannot but be part of the solution providers “in this onerous task that is confronting the nation.” Fayemi added: “There are raging questions of accountability associated with subsidy removal in the country.”

He said the NGF and Labour could work together to proffer solutions that would heal the economy. “The country cannot ignore the economics of petroleum; fuel pump price in Nigeria is the cheapest when compared with countries like Niger, Mali, Cameroon and Ghana.” He said governors and Labour should confront the perennial issue of palliatives towards cushioning the effects of subsidy removal, adding: “Not tackling the problem now is tantamount to postponing the evil day. “Finding succour for the ordinary Nigerian at this time is absolutely imperative and necessary now more than ever.” He said state chief executives “through their internal mechanisms had already found out that what is paid is egregiously higher than what is actually being declared by the country’s petroleum industry managers.” Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki warned that Nigeria has a choice of continuing to behave like Father Christmas or take concrete actions towards reducing the N3 trillion spent on subsidy. NLC President Ayuba Waba and his TUC counterpart Quadri Olaleye decried the trust deficit that characterised the previous negotiations and wondered why the subsidy issue had always been shrouded in secrecy by the government. The unionists argued that the conflicting figures that always come from the managers of the petroleum sector had always tended towards inefficiency, which has remained “completely objectionable,” to the people and Labour.

