Subsidy: Living with protest-induced fuel scarcity

A week-long fuel scarcity crippled economic activities in the Federal Capital Territory and its environs on account of planned fuel subsidy protest that never was, ABDULWAHAB ISA recounts

Abuja metropolis and adjourning settlements experienced acute fuel scarcity last week for no known reason. The planned protest against fuel subsidy removal by members of the organised labor, the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress (TUC), was called off last Wednesday, a day before the fixed day for the protest. Oil marketers, in connivance with station attendants, who had planned to take advantage of subsidy protest, as always the case with fuel scarcity as an opportunity to rip off motorists, were caught foot flat as NLC backtracked on the protest.

Fuel scarcity amid supply glut

Fuel stations decided to create ‘artificial’ scarcity in the Federal Capital City (FCT) and adjourning communities. Most filling stations shut their premises. The few that dispensed fuel experienced long vehicular queues. As fuel scarcity worsens, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd assured that it had sufficient PMS stock to meet the needs of Nigerians.

The company’s assurance came via a statement by GarbaDeen Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division. It said there was enough stock for everyone, hence there was no need for panic buying. “The NNPC Ltd wishes to assure the public that the company has sufficient PMS stock to meet the needs of Nigerians. The public is, therefore, advised not to engage in panic buying of petrol and to ignore all rumors that may suggest otherwise. In line with the existing laws of the land, NNPC Ltd. is deeply committed to ensuring energy security for the country,” he said. The NNPCL’s assurance of sufficient product availability did little to help the situation. The highways were littered with fuel hawkers. While most fuel stations didn’t sell fuel, fuel hawkers were milling around the proximity of filling stations with plastic containers of fuel. They sold at exceedingly high cost to anxious motorists. The situation left many civil servants, people having assignments to carry out, stranded at various bus stops. In the ensuing confusion, there were reports of ‘ water’ being dispensed to motorists’ tanks as fuel. An online medium reported a drama that occurred at a filling station located at Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, where motorists rushed to buy fuel just as government announced a reversal of its plan to stop paying fuel subsidy this year. Angry motorists, not taking kindly to their fate (sold water to in place of fuel in tanks) furiously yelled at the station attendants, accusing them of delivering water into their tanks. Equally, some station personnel expressed shock at the turn of event, having never witnessed such a situation in the past. Many motorists, who had bought fuel from the filling station, reportedly suffered sudden hitches in their vehicles. A civil servant, who was affected, said: “If you check my vehicle, my fuel is low and I need to refill, I went for afternoon mass (church service) and on my way back to my office, I noticed that these people are selling fuel, so I just entered to buy, but we met another problem, what they have been dispensing here is not fuel, but water. “Most of the people that bought fuel, on their way out, their cars are parked on the road, they couldn’t move,” he was quoted as saying. Another government worker said he just bought N5,000 water instead of fuel. “My office is close by here. I just felt I should come during my lunch period to get fuel and when I came to this filling station, I was kind of happy because the queue wasn’t much and I joined the queue like a normal Nigerian and within 10 minutes it got to my turn and I bought a fuel of N5,000 not knowing it was water that I bought. Commuters paid double the transport fare to commute from any part of the city to another.

Unending subsidy regime circle

Nigeria’s economy has had long years of subsidy regime retention. Over time, its retention and sustenance assumed a burden too difficult to bear by state, owning essentially to its implicative cost. Various amounts have been bandied around as costs for retaining fuel subsidies. In the current fiscal budget, the Federal Government appropriated N443 billion as subsidy from January to June. Government had planned to end fuel subsidy regime by July. The plan by the Federal Government to phase out the subsidy regime in July was the basis for NLC and TUC’s suspended strike. Government backtracked on her plan to stop subsidy regime, announcing a N3 trillion subsidy for 2022. The N3 trillion to be drained into subsidy is far in excess of the N443 billion provision presently available in the 2022 budget. As it were, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is cleverly and obviously leaving the subsidy headache for the next government. To determine the actual quantity of fuel consumption in the country, to arrive at the amount to be subsidised, the House of Representatives set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the actual volume of premium motor spirit (PMS) being consumed in the country. The House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced composition of the panel, also set up another ad hoc committee to investigate the actual state of refineries to ascertain what it would cost to bring the refineries back to life again.

Experts’ responses

The country is back to subsidy regime debate, the heist associated with it and why its discontinuity may not be feasible now. Finance experts and economists spoke to New Telegraph amidst fuel scarcity in Abuja metropolis and adjourning settlements. ANRP presidential candidate in the 2019 election and CEO of Global Analytics, Mr. Tope Fasua, described N3 trillion as a rip off. He described various fuel subsidy figures being bandied around as unrealistic. He said Buhari’s administration didn’t create fuel subsidy debacle, but the government, like ones before it, inherited it. “They inherited the problem. However, this administration compounded the problem because they came in on tremendous good will, trust, but they frittered it away very quickly. In fact, we have been on a negative position than now.

They have bitten more than they can chew. They won’t touch the fuel subsidy as it is,” he said on phone. Asked about the figure, he said so many numbers had been bandied about in the past about fuel subsidies right from the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, to the present one. “We have so many numbers being bandied. It’s now becoming a cynical joke. Some people are out to rip off the country and the people. They are making Nigerians suffer for problem we didn’t create.

“It was N2.3 trillion in 2011 under Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. We didn’t even know about the N2.3 trillion until Dr. (Mrs) Ngozi Okonjo Iweala published the paper. At some point, CBN said it was N1.7 trillion, the Accountant General of the Federation said it was N1.6 trillion, NNPC said it was N1.8 trillion. There was so much rage then. In the N2.3 trillion is the money some boys stole, briefcase companies, companies with only one staff,” said Fasua. Also, Ibrahim Shelleng, MD, Credent Investment Managers Ltd, noted that the subsidy regime was a notorious cash cow of every administration that has been abused.

“The subsidy regime has undoubtedly been one of the most controversial features in the Nigerian economy, which has created numerous billionaires. Mismanagement and outright corruption in various regimes have meant that the country has borne the brunt of this cash cow,” he said. He said while it seemed that President Buhari was going to be brave enough to remove the subsidy, it proved otherwise. He said the N3 trillion currently being considered for subsidy smacked of corruption. “Moreso, the budgeted N3 trillion for subsidy in 2022 wreaks of corruption and with the general elections approaching in 2023, this will undoubtedly be used to fund the elections and settle some power brokers. “The incoming government will be faced with the unenviable task of removing the subsidy, which is very much overdue. It does not make economic sense to maintain the subsidy regime amidst multiple socioeconomic challenges. The subsidy, in reality, only favours a few. The $30 billion spent in the last 16 years could have built numerous schools, hospitals and infrastructure,” he noted. According to Shelleng, “whilst it is widely acknowledged that subsidy needs to be abolished, the timing and implementation must also be considered. With recent hikes in food and energy prices pushing inflation northwards, it would be crippling to further remove subsidy, which could potentially see petrol prices double overnight. The ideal method would be a phased implementation akin to the multiyear tariff order (MYTO) that was used in the power sector, although the removal would need to be done sooner rather than later.” Again, Financial Adviser, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, said Buhari’s action was political, as, according to his party, APC wants to look pleasing to masses. He said: “The president’s action is purely political. The APC government is looking for all opportunities to look good in the eye of the people. This method has been used before during the Jonathan administration by deliberately reducing pump price of fuel and the government of President Buhari then decided to increase the pump price due to the fact that it is not sustainable.” Describing N3 trillion being voted for subsidy as bogus, he said: “the amount is bogus because we have not been able to ascertain our daily fuel consumption in the country, so N3 trillion fuel subsidy is unacceptable. “The National Assembly has decided to probe the daily consumption since the executive cannot provide verifiable proof of our daily consumption. In my opinion, we must ascertain fuel consumption in this country to actually determine the amount government uses to subsidise consumption. “The Federal Government should also delay the removal of subsidy until we can refine locally what we consume. With the coming on board of Dangote Refinery this year, the government-owned refineries should also be performing to full capacity after their turn around maintenance (TAM). Government should ensure adequate local refining before subsidy removal. The FG must also probe previous subsidy payments and bring corrupt companies that have benefited from these fraudulent activities to book,” he said.

Last line

Current petrol scarcity in Abuja and its environs is uncalled for. Scarcity amidst supply glut is influenced by product hoarding by petrol marketers and their foot soldiers.

