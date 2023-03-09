Subsidy: NNPCL incurs N424.2bn bill on 2.1bn litres of fuel

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) may have incurred a whopping N424.2 billion bill on 2.1bn litres of Premium Motor Spirit, which it said it currently had in stock. NNPCL’s Chief Communication Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad, had in a statement, said the oil giant had 2.1 billion litres of petrol and that there was stock that will be sufficient for 35 days. New Telegraph arrived at the N424 billion cost by multiplying 2.1 billion with the estimate of N202 set aside as subsidy on every litre of petrol distributed nationwide, recently revealed by Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPCL, Mele Kyari, during the official cutover ceremony from NNPC to NNPC Limited.

Meanwhile, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged the NNPCL to speed up the process of loading for its marketers. It said that it could take up to a month or more after payment before some marketers can load their products, adding that such was not business-friendly. IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mr Mike Osatuyi, in an interview with New Telegraph on Monday, however, commended the NNPCL for granting IPMAN members direct loading access, which he noted had been non-existent for a long time.

He commended Emadeb Energy Services Limited for selling at ex-depot price of N172 to some of his members but decried that many other private depots were selling to them at N206 and N210. He urged them to comply with the Federal Government’s directive and sell as Emadeb was selling to them. Osatuyi said: “NNPCL has started giving us products directly though it is not yet adequate.

They should continue so that the issue of the third part will be out of it and it will continue to crash the price because in any case, IPMAN is a big factor in this country. We are the major lifters of the product. The more the price crashes the better for everybody. “There is an improvement on NNPCL retail portal but it is pay-as-you-go. It is not that if you pay today, you load in the next 48 hours. I know somebody who has paid for over one month and he has not loaded.

There is a kind of more access to PMS but for them to speed up the loading. That is the area where we have a problem. They should look into it and see how to improve on it and speed it up. Before they were not giving us allocation but now, it has improved. “The ex-depot price from NNPCL ranges from about N178, N181 and N183. It varies. The price of Ogara, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Lagos are different but it is in that range. It depends on where the marketer is coming from. “As for private depot owners, only Emadeb depot is complying. Others, we will visit after the election. Before we visit them, we need to engage them. EMADEB will continue to sell at that ex-depot price of N172 per litre. Other depots are giving us over N206 and N210 ex-depot prices.”

