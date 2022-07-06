News Top Stories

Subsidy Probe: Gbajabiamila kicks as ministers, others shun panel

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday condemned the non-appearance of top officials of the Federal Government before the Ad Hoc Committee on the Volume of Fuel Consumed Daily in Nigeria at its investigative hearing in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila particularly called out the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (formerly Group Managing Director of the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation), Melee Kyari; as well as the Managing Director of Petroleum Pipeline Marketing Company, Isiaku Abdullahi, among others.

Consequently, the committee, chaired by Abdulkadir Abdullahi, summoned the GMD of the NNPC; MD of the PPMC; Accountant-General of the Federation; the CBN governor; Minister of State and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources; Minister of Finance and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance.

The Speaker, who was represented by the Deputy Majority Leader, Peter Akpatason, was miffed by the fact that most of the critical stakeholders were absent from the hearing while those sent to represent a few of them were officials whose cadres were lower than those required to answer questions on behalf of their organisations.

 

Presidency: Private jets supply arms to bandits

The Presidency, yesterday, disclosed that the conveyance of arms and ammunition by air was responsible for the no flight zone order imposed on Zamfara State. The revelation came same day President Muhammadu Buhari ordered security agents to shoot at sight, any one found bearing arms such as AK-47 without licence. Senior Special Assistant to the […]
Onitiri to Education Minister: Settle dispute with ASUU or resign now 

Political activist and critic, Otunba Adesunbo Onitiri has advised the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to settle the dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) immediately or resign his post immediately.  In a statement yesterday in Lagos, Onitiri said Adamu must  be told the truth that he could not continue to remain in office […]
Graft: Osinbajo calls for regulation of cryptocurrency

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday called for the regulation of cryptocurrency operations by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Osinbajo stated this in a keynote address delivered virtually at a one-day economic summit organised by the CBN’s Banker’s Committee and the Vanguard Newspaper, themed “Bankers’ Initiative for Economic Growth”. In a statement by his spokesman, […]

