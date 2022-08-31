News

Subsidy Probe: Reps summons Emefiele, IGP, DSS boss to appear today

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating oil subsidy payments between 2013 and 2022 has summoned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele; Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba; and Department of State Services (DSS) Director-General Magaji Bichi to appear before them unfailingly today. Chairman Almustapha Aliyu announced this yesterday during the ongoing investigation into trillions of naira paid as oil subsidies by the Federal Government to some agencies and oil marketers.

The panel is investigating key ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the government as well as oil marketing companies on the Direct Sale and Direct Purchase (DSDS) agreements entered into by key players on the issue. The committeehadearlier invited the chief executive officers of 43 oil marketing companies to appear before them in connection with the subsidy payments. One of the companies, Master Energy Resources Limited that appeared before the panel yesterday told the lawmakers that it only participatedintheDSDSand subsidy regime The company, however, denied that it was involved in the crude oil and refined products exchange transaction otherwise called the swap deal by the oil sector players.

The committee is also worried that why the installed capacity of Nigeria stands at 445,000 per day, the capacity utilisation began to nosedive and eventually fell to zero due to ineffective and alleged corruption by critical stakeholders. It noted that due to the decline in the production capacity of the refineries, NNPC found it more convenient to export domestic oil in exchange for petroleum products on a batter basis described as the Direct Sale and Direct Purchase DSDS agreement.

 

