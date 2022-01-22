News

Subsidy Removal: TUC wants refineries fixed to avert strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja  Comment(0)

 

…directs members to begin mobilisation 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja 

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has advised the Federal Government to fulfill some conditions, including the fixing of all refineries and establishment of new ones including modular refineries, before removing subsidy from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, or risk a nationwide strike by its members.

Other conditions listed by the TUC to be met by government before the removal of subsidy were effective policing of boarders to stem the rate of petroleum products smuggling.

Congress wants the Federal Government to take into consideration the attendant economic impact of final subsidy removal on the masses.

These were contained in a communique issued at the end of TUC’s National Executive Council meeting jointly signed by its President Comrade Quadri Olaleye and Secretary – General, Musa-Lawal M. Ozigi on Saturday in Abuja.

Recall the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has deferred a final decision on subsidy removal till June.

But Congress has directed its State Councils and affiliates to commence mobilisation of members for industrial actions against subsidy removal should in case that the Federal Government fails to meet these conditions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

A’Court President calls for upward review of Judges’ salary

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…as Court begins new legal year   The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem yesterday asked the Federal Government for an immediate upward review of the salaries of judicial officers in the country. Justice Dongban-Mensem noted that salaries of judicial officers have stagnated for over 10 years.   The Appeal Court President, […]
News

FG trains over 300 female artisans

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Federal Government through the National Centre for Women Development Centre has trained over 300 female artisans to compete favourably in male dominated fields to address basic artisanship needs in the rural communities. The Director General, National Centre for Women Development, Asebe Vilita Bashir, made this known at the graduation ceremony of 2021 NCWD artisanship […]
News

Tension brews in Edo communities as Itsekiri Nation, Binis lay claim to ancestral land

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Tension is presently brewing between residents of Itsekiris speaking people, other tribes and Benins resident in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State over allegation by the communities that the Benins are foisting an alien administration on them. The Itsekiris during a protest in the area claimed that they have been living independently in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica