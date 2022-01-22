Subsidy Removal: TUC wants refineries fixed to avert strike

…directs members to begin mobilisation

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has advised the Federal Government to fulfill some conditions, including the fixing of all refineries and establishment of new ones including modular refineries, before removing subsidy from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, or risk a nationwide strike by its members.

Other conditions listed by the TUC to be met by government before the removal of subsidy were effective policing of boarders to stem the rate of petroleum products smuggling.

Congress wants the Federal Government to take into consideration the attendant economic impact of final subsidy removal on the masses.

These were contained in a communique issued at the end of TUC’s National Executive Council meeting jointly signed by its President Comrade Quadri Olaleye and Secretary – General, Musa-Lawal M. Ozigi on Saturday in Abuja.

Recall the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has deferred a final decision on subsidy removal till June.

But Congress has directed its State Councils and affiliates to commence mobilisation of members for industrial actions against subsidy removal should in case that the Federal Government fails to meet these conditions.

