News Top Stories

SUBSIDY: Reps demand details of crude lifted, fuel supplied by marketers

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives, yesterday, asked oil marketing companies involved in the sale of petroleum products to provide records of all crude oil lifted and premium motor spirit (fuel) supplied to Nigerians and foreigners daily. Chairman of the House Ad hoc Committee on the volume of fuel consumed daily in the country, Hon Sa’ad Abdullahi, gave the order at the continuation of the investigation in Abuja yesterday.

He said the committee would write the Nigeria National Petroleum Ltd. (NNPL) demanding an explanation from the agency on the circumstances in which Vitol, an oil marketing company, was engaged in oil lifting. He further said that the 43 invited oil companies should provide records of crude oil lifting, clean records of PMS supply on a daily basis, letters of authority to lift crude oil and other necessary supporting documents on the subject of the investigative hearing. Meanwhile, an oil marketing conglomerate, A-Z Oil Nigeria Ltd, has called on the House to intervene and prevail on the Ministry of Finance to pay the N30 billion debt owed it by the Federal Government.

While appearing at the probe panel, the Business Development Manager of the company, Mr Hayford Udo Chukwu, said that the debt owed the firm by the government – being the differential and interest in oil sales – is crippling the company’s business. He implored the House panel to prevail on the ministry to offset the debt to enable the company to continue to do business, adding that it had stopped fuel importation since December 2017 as a result of the debt. Earlier in a presentation, a representative of one of the invited companies, Ash Energy, Mr. Yusuf Alhassan, said that the company is a group with subsidiaries.

He explained that there are three different companies under the group dealing with the issue of PMS sale and supply, adding that they do reconciliation of documents on PMS used in Nigeria. He added that 15 persons from the companies went to London to sign the reconciliation docu-accepment of PMS used in Nigeria. While ruling on the matter, the committee chairman immediately summoned the managing director of one of the company’s subsidiaries, Mansel Nigeria Ltd, to appear before the probe panel on August 16, 2022, at 11.00 am unfailingly. He added that the committee will have an unscheduled site visit of the oil facilities of all the invited companies under investigation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Don’t instigate crisis in Bayelsa PDP, Dickson warns mischief makers

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and representative of Bayelsa West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Chief Seriake Dickson, has warned mischief makers against instigating needless divisions in the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Bayelsa State.   Dickson, who gave the warning while addressing journalists in Abuja, warned politicians who are out to cause […]
News

Missing ex-Nigerian ambassador found dead in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in Tuckahoe, New York, United States, have found the body of a former Nigerian diplomat, Ambassador Ejeviome Otobo, who was last seen in the community on June 15. The Tuckahoe Police Department on June 19 announced in a Facebook post that Etobo was missing and requested information from the public. Etobo, who was […]
News

Okowa advocates collective efforts against COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

BUA donates ambulances to Delta govt   Governor of Delta, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for collective efforts to check the spread of COVID- 19 in the state and the country. He made the call in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday, while receiving three ambulances donated to the state government by BUA Group to support […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica