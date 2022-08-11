SUBSIDY: Reps demand details of crude lifted, fuel supplied by marketers

The House of Representatives, yesterday, asked oil marketing companies involved in the sale of petroleum products to provide records of all crude oil lifted and premium motor spirit (fuel) supplied to Nigerians and foreigners daily. Chairman of the House Ad hoc Committee on the volume of fuel consumed daily in the country, Hon Sa’ad Abdullahi, gave the order at the continuation of the investigation in Abuja yesterday.

He said the committee would write the Nigeria National Petroleum Ltd. (NNPL) demanding an explanation from the agency on the circumstances in which Vitol, an oil marketing company, was engaged in oil lifting. He further said that the 43 invited oil companies should provide records of crude oil lifting, clean records of PMS supply on a daily basis, letters of authority to lift crude oil and other necessary supporting documents on the subject of the investigative hearing. Meanwhile, an oil marketing conglomerate, A-Z Oil Nigeria Ltd, has called on the House to intervene and prevail on the Ministry of Finance to pay the N30 billion debt owed it by the Federal Government.

While appearing at the probe panel, the Business Development Manager of the company, Mr Hayford Udo Chukwu, said that the debt owed the firm by the government – being the differential and interest in oil sales – is crippling the company’s business. He implored the House panel to prevail on the ministry to offset the debt to enable the company to continue to do business, adding that it had stopped fuel importation since December 2017 as a result of the debt. Earlier in a presentation, a representative of one of the invited companies, Ash Energy, Mr. Yusuf Alhassan, said that the company is a group with subsidiaries.

He explained that there are three different companies under the group dealing with the issue of PMS sale and supply, adding that they do reconciliation of documents on PMS used in Nigeria. He added that 15 persons from the companies went to London to sign the reconciliation docu-accepment of PMS used in Nigeria. While ruling on the matter, the committee chairman immediately summoned the managing director of one of the company’s subsidiaries, Mansel Nigeria Ltd, to appear before the probe panel on August 16, 2022, at 11.00 am unfailingly. He added that the committee will have an unscheduled site visit of the oil facilities of all the invited companies under investigation.

