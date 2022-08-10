News

Subsidy: Reps demand details of crude lifted, fuel supplied by marketers

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

*N30bn owed us by FG crippling our business – oil coy

The House of Representatives Wednesday asked oil marketing companies involved in the sale of petroleum products to provide records of all crude oil lifted and premium motor spirit (fuel) supplied to Nigerians and foreigners daily

Chairman of the House Ad hoc Committee on the volume of fuel consumed daily in the country, Hon Sa’ad Abdullahi gave the order at the continuation of the investigation in Abuja Wednesday.

He said the committee would write to the Nigeria National Petroleum Plc. (NNPC) demanding an explanation from the agency on the circumstances in which Vitol, an oil marketing company, was engaged in oil lifting.

He further said that the 43 invited oil companies should provide records of crude oil lifting, clean records of PMS supply on a daily basis, letters of authority to lift crude oil and other necessary supporting documents on the subject of the investigative hearing.

Meanwhile, an oil marketing conglomerate, A-Z Oil Nigeria Ltd has called on the House to intervene and prevail on the Ministry of Finance to pay the N30 billion debt owed by the Federal Government.

While appearing at the probe panel, the Business Development Manager of the company, Mr Hayford Udochukwu said that the debt owed the firm by the government being the differential and interest in oil sales is crippling the company’s business.

 

