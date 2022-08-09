Subsidy: Reps summons Finance Minister, Sahara Energy CEO, others         

The House of Representatives Special Ad-hoc Committee on Petroleum Products Subsidy Tuesday summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sahara Energy Resources Ltd and other heads of government agencies to appear before it within seven days.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Almustapha Aliyu issued the summons at the rescheduled investigation of the House on the payment of subsidies to oil marketing companies and government agencies by the ministry.

This is just as the committee rejected the representative of the minister by the Director of Home Finance, Mr Steve Okon.

Hon. Aliyu said that the ministry is expected to compile all the requested information on the total amount of money released as subsidy payment from the consolidated revenue fund of the federation, the beneficiaries, and the amount paid monthly.

While acknowledging the receipt of a letter dated August 2, 2022 by the minister asking for an excuse and representation by the Director of Home Finance, Mr Okon, the committee’s helmsman said he will sanction the top officials summoned if they fail to honour the invitation.

While appearing before the probe panel, Okon said that the ministry is still compiling the names of the beneficiaries and the amount of subsidy paid to government entities as companies.

He asked that the committee gives the ministry an extension of time to enable it to compile all the requested information.

The committee, however, refused to grant more time insisting that the minister and all other personalities summoned must appear unfailingly within one week.

