Subsidy: Senate mobilises security agencies against fuel smugglers

*Parleys Customs, Immigration, DSS, NSCDC

*Seeks tighter border surveillance

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Tuesday, kick started a high level consultation with paramilitary security agencies to explore new ways of combating fuel smuggling at Nigeria’s borders with other countries.

Addressing the inaugural meeting held with the leadership of the agencies, Lawan said the move stemmed from the resolve of the Federal Government to tighten the borders and minimise the losses incurred by Nigeria as a result of the activities of these smugglers.

In attendance at the meeting were the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd); Deputy Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isiaku Abdulmumuni; a representative of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mohammed Sagir and Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCD).

Lawan disclosed that whereas Nigeria spends an average of N100 billion monthly on fuel subsidy, the bulk of the fuel imported into the country for local consumption ends up in neighbouring countries.

He said that since the Federal Government had resolved not to remove the subsidy on fuel, the security agencies stationed at the borders have a responsibility to curb the smuggling of fuel out of Nigeria.

Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) expressed appreciation to Lawan for the initiative but observed that the government was partly responsible for the illegalities at the borders.

Ali disclosed that most border communities lack basic social amenities and government’s presence, therefore leaving their inhabitants at the mercy of the smugglers.

He said that since there is no government presence at the border communities, even the security agencies stationed in these places serve at the risk of their own lives. According to him, until the government does the right things, it cannot command the loyalty and patriotism of those living in such places.

The Deputy Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isiaku Abdulmumuni also corroborated the testimony of the Customs boss and urged the Federal Government to wake up to its responsibilities to citizens resident in those border communities.

The meeting subsequently dissolved into an executive session to enable the agencies brainstorm on the new strategies to be adopted in combating the menace.

