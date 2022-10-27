Substandard Goods: Assessing SON’s re-admittance to ports

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is back at Nigeria’s seaports, some 11 years after quitting. Its absence from seaports witnessed the influx of sub-standard items into Nigeria. Abdulwahab Isa reports

It has been 11 years this October that the SON exited the seaports. The organisation’s disengagement from seaports precisely in 2011 wasn’t on its volition. Rather, it was a superior decision by an equally superior supervisory organ of the government. SON’s recall from ports along with about seven other agencies of government operating at seaports at the time was tied to policy exigencies of the time. Hitherto, SON was amongst active agencies at Nigeria’s seaports before 2011decision. Collaborating with other key agencies like the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), SON ensures that goods and other items coming into the country through seaports meet required standards.

SON Act, 2015 No. 14, which repealed SON Act 2004 Cap S9 laws of the federation of Nigeria gives powers to the Standards Council to designate, establish and approve standards in respect of metrology, materials, commodities, structures and processes for the certification of products in commerce and industry throughout Nigeria. The agency uses various standardisation endorsements to certify categories of products fit for use. For imported goods, it is the mandatory offshore Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP program); for locally manufactured products, it is the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP Programme) and ISO for quality management system standard.

Vacating order in retrospect

The Federal Government, in its wisdom on October 10, 2011, chose to reduce number of government agencies operating at seaports from 14 to 4. Finance and Economy Coordinating Minister at the time, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, who conveyed Federal Government’s directive of pruning down the number of agencies operating at seaports, hinged Federal Government’s decision on enhancing cargo efficient clearance across the sea ports. SON, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and four others were equally affected.

Addressing port industry stakeholders shortly after touring the Lagos ports in 2011, Dr. Ngozi had said that the decision to prune the number of government agencies in the ports from 14 to just four was ordered by former President, Dr. President Goodluck Jonathan, who, according her, had expressed his determination to ensure Nigerian ports were efficiently working like others elsewhere in the world. There had been accusations against officials of some agencies at seaports of slowing down cargo clearance at the ports.

They were accused of engaging in unwhole-some acts, such as corruption and related vices. Expectedly, Federal Government’s vacating order received an equal dose of commendations and condemnations from diverse stakeholders. Maritime stakeholders, business operators with links to seaports were divided in their opinions.

While some endorsed the government decision, others countered it, and called for reinstatement of SON and NAFDAC at ports. As eviction policy debate raged with intensity, the Federal Government released a reviewed list of certified agencies it endorsed to operate at seaports. The statement gave the names of agencies as Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Nigeria Customs Service, NCS and Nigeria Police. Others are the States Security Service, SSS, Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, and Port Health Authority, PHA. Glaringly, NAFDAC and SON missed on the reviewed list.

Influx of sub-standard items

SON’s exit from seaports in 2011 inadvertently opened the gate for the influx of sub-standard items into Nigeria space. To conclude that the economy had been proliferated with all manner of fake items in over 10 years of SON’s absence at seaports is a declaration of fact. Seaports, unarguably, are the main routes for imported items. Absence of SON officials at seaports is synonymous to granting free entry to fake motor tyres, assorted sub standards building materials and fake electric appliances. Fake items pose significant risks to the economy and potential health hazards to the wellbeing of citizens.

Deepening advocacy

As years rolled by, stakeholders sympathetic to agencies affected by the government’s quit order intervened by pleading to the government for consideration. Seven years after the vacation order, NAFDAC was reinstated to the sea ports in 2018. NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, said she intensified her engagement, by ensuring the return of her organization. The absence of her officers at the nation’s ports was the main cause of having illicit drugs like tramadol and codeine coming into the country. While NAFDAC got reinstatement nod in 2018, SON management accelerated interface consultation with the concerned authorities with a view to getting their buy-in to return SON to the seaports for the benefit of Nigeria and economy. The economy had been proliferated with all manner of substandard items in eleven years of SON’ absence at seaports. Within the period SON was out of seaports, succeeding Director – Generals – Dr. Joseph Odumodu and John Akanya, did the best they could to woo the government to rescind the decision. Their pleas and stakeholders’ counsel weren’t heeded by the government

SON’s return

Early in October, SON’s Director- General, Farouk Salim, during an interview with journalists in Abuja, confirmed SON’s return to the seaports 11 years after eviction. “Yes, we have been temporarily allowed to be in the ports now. Currently, we are working with the Customs, Nigeria Ports Authority and other related agencies.

“Our presence is impactful; and we also prove to the government that we are committed to the drive on ease of doing business as well as protecting the country from substandard goods,” Malam Salim said. In addition, Salim stated that the agency had, thus far, maintained a good working relationship with the Customs service and will, in the next couple of months, release a report that shows that SON presence is relevant at the ports. In recent times, the country has recorded a high rate of building collapses across the country. Relatedly too, there has been an uptick in highway auto accidents. Studies conducted by experts in the aftermath of several building collapses pointed to the wanton use of sub-standard building materials.

Same goes for several cases of road accidents across Nigeria’s highway. They were traced to use of fake tyres. Fake items may have found their entry through seaports in the absence of SON officials from ports. SON’s return to seaports is a pledge fulfilled by Salim Farouk. The DG pledged in August 2020 after confirmation of his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari that he would ensure the return of SON to seaports. He repeated the pledge during an interview with New Telegraph recently in April this year. “We are still outside the port. Almost a year and half now we have been working trying to convince the authorities that our action in the port does more damage to the country than good.

“This country or any other country should not be built on ease of import. Import is good but ease of export is better for us. If a product, for example, is going to be exported to Zamfara, it should be exported before the product expires or gets rotten. “We are interested in the ease of doing business. In fact, we were rated number one in the country by PEBEC on ease of doing business.

So, we have done studies to show the prevalence of sub-standard goods in the market and to prove to the authorities that our absence at the port only makes things worse, it doesn’t make things better. “We have made provisions that, this time around If we are in the Port, any individual that has a question to answer SON doesn’t have to be inside the Port. “He can bring it outside the port. When customs finish doing their work, they will only have to bring it outside for us to check the standards.

It can be in our warehouse which is very close to Port for a day or two for the gods to be tested. If the product is sub standards, we follow the procedure. “If it’s up to the standards we let the person go. We have done our investigation to assure the authority that ease of doing business will not be hampered by our presence at the port.

“We have written to the government and we are waiting for government’s decision whether they think it’s the right time for us to go back or whether they think it’s status quo. That decision is out of my hand. It’s not within my control. “I have done all the things I can control- all the measures that we can do to make sure problems don’t exist.

We have moved 95 to 100 percent of employees from the port facility to minimize gridlock. “As an organization we have done everything to make sure this action is done and we have done the right thing. We are waiting for the result. In line with the vision and mission of SON”, Farouk said in an interview with New Telegraph April this year.

Last line

Re-admittance of SON to seaports is a good decision by the government. Certainly, SON’s presence at seaports will nib in the bud entry of sub-standard items.

