Subtle Textures as Rele opens new gallery in Ikoyi

Rele Gallery, one of the leading galleries in Lagos, last Saturday opened its new space in Thompson Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos, with an inaugural exhibition titled Subtle Textures, featuring works by Osi Audu, Annick Kamgang, Sedireng Mothibatsela, Kelani Abass, Papa Omotayo and Temitayo Ogunbiyi.

Unlike its former space at Onikan, Lagos, which was small and tight, in this new space, art lovers will now have richer experiences with multiple exhibitions and programming happening concurrently.

Founded to act as a critical interface between the African and international art worlds, Rele Gallery “is a dynamic contemporary art gallery with two locations between Lagos, Nigeria and Los Angeles, USA. We represent and exhibit a fine selection of emerging and established artists working across diverse media in Africa and the diaspora.”

Established in 2015, the gallery is focused on promoting a larger appreciation, followership, and engagement of art from Africa, making it accessible to both a local and global audience. Founder of Rele Gallery, Adenrele Sonariwo, said: “In keeping with our mission of situating art and artists from Africa in broader, international contexts, Rele gallery regularly participates in key art events and fairs.”

She addeed that the movement to a bigger space “is reflective of the gallery’s growth and is a stronger commitment to our community here in Nigeria, as we continue to fulfill our mission to trigger more audiences into appreciating, engaging and collecting art from Africa.”

Subtle Textures explores the generative qualities of drawing and line in creating composite forms and spheres of knowledge. “As the gallery moves into a new space, a blank canvas for the playing out of future possibilities, the fluidity of drawing and its capacity for transformation forms an essential starting point. Here, line becomes a promise, one of vast potentiality reproducing endless possibilities in space.

“The exhibition presents artists working across diverse themes in dialogue on modes of mark-making and image production, through a build-up of component parts, simultaneously creating and archiving language and visual experience.

Showcased works loosen drawing from the associative, presenting it as an independent form and challenging traditional ideas of technique and material. In this exhibition, drawing is considered across process and form, a layered artistic dimension by itself, capable of crafting complex narratives and worlds, as well as acting as a site for the production of self, memory and parallel realities,” she said.

The works in Subtle Textures, she added, probe the qualities of line, light and shade, “examining the poetics of drawing and its two-fold capacity to represent and to invent.

The exhibition explores negotiations between artist and medium, graphic line and background; from Osi Audu’s constructivist drawings to Annick Kamgang’s illustrations to the ethereal smoke drawings of Sedireng Mothibatsela, we are ushered into considerations of the possibilities of representation as well as the formation of visual elements and landscapes.”

Speaking with journalists, Curator of Rele Gallery, Adeoluwa Oluwajoba, said that ‘Subtle Textures’ was gotten from the idea of drawing as a very fluid medium. The exhibition will run till Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Papa Omotayo

Omotayo is the CEO/Creative Director of MOE+ artARCHITECTURE and the founder of A Whitespace Creative Agency (AWCA).

He earned a BSc (Hons), BArch RIBA from the Welsh School of Architecture, Cardiff University, United Kingdom. As Creative Director of MOE+ and AWCA, his work is focused on redefining pragmatic African modernism through collaboration with contemporary artists.

Omotayo’s practice is strongly focused on context, culture and nature, creating ideas and work engaged in participation and collaboration that finds new possibilities for architecture within Nigeria’s (and Africa’s) urban centres and beyond. Ideas that connect to the complexity of identity and place-making and look beyond the realms of form, function and application technology.

Kelani Abass

Abass studied at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, graduating in painting with distinction. He has taken part in several residencies and workshops including Malt Air, Maltfabrikken, Ebeltoft, Denmark (2020), Headlands Center for the Arts, San-Francisco, California (2018), Summer Academy of Fine Art, Salzburg, Austria (2014), History/Matter, Centre for Contemporary Art, Lagos, Nigeria (2012).

His recent body of work explores the importance of material inheritance. He interrogates how past and present coalesce, making a statement of the future that concedes the interdependence of different moments. Abass’s work also investigates the possibilities inherent in painting, photography and printing using archival materials to highlight personal stories against the background of social and political events which also engage time and memory.

Annick Kamgang

Born in Yaounde, Kamgang is an artivist (political cartoonist, illustrator and graphic novel author) whose works engage feminism and franco-politics. Working between digital and traditional media, her drawings combine the ideals of traditional representation with illustration. Kamgang’s work is influenced by the ideas of democracy, freedom of expression and the emancipation of African people, approaching serious subjects with lightness, and light subjects with a touch of militancy..

In 2021 Kamgang participated in ‘Mika Colors Paris’ under the artistic direction of Olivier Gabet, director of the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris. She presented ‘Papa’ which tells the story of how she navigated the pandemic year. She also participated in Kubuni, les Bandes Dessinées d’Afriques, an exhibition in the Cité Internationale de la bande dessinée et de l’image d’Angoulême, a museum in France dedicated to comic book art. Her works have also been published in numerous publications.

Sedireng Olehile Mothibatsela

Mothibatsela earned a degree in General Art from Maryland Institute, College of Art. She is a teacher and studio artist with a long span in art education. Her works explore layers of identity and personal emotional journeys, employing minimalism and abstraction.

Sedireng’s multifaceted approach to image-making is owed to her formative experiences around several mediums, some include; relief printing, fiber arts and ceramics; creating an oeuvre that has drawn qualifiers fragile, delicate, quiet and ethereal from commentators.

Mothibatsela has shown in solo and group exhibitions in Botswana, Mozambique, South Africa and the USA. Among them, Mazenethole, an exhibition of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Art Collection at the Johannesburg Art Gallery in 1995 and ‘Reading Abstraction: The Space Between’, Rele Gallery, Los Angeles in 2021.

Temitayo Ogunbiyi

Ogunbiyi explores the relationships between environment, line, and representation. Moving between mediums, her work links current events and anthropological histories and aims to build diverse communities from her perspective as a Nigerian-Jamaican-American.

In 2018, she built her first functional playground, appropriating construction materials and conventional household items into a composition of non-prescriptive stimuli. The artist has made four functional playgrounds to date.

Osi Audu

Audu is a Nigerian-American multimedia artist whose work explores the dualism of form and void — the tangible and intangible, as it relates to the body/mind experience. Inspired by the abstract geometric possibilities he sees in Classical African Art and cultural objects, he uses a variety of mediums, acrylic, graphite, pastel and wool on canvas or paper, to examine scientific, philosophical and cultural concepts of the self, including the Yoruba ideas about the “outer and inner head” (ori ode/ori inu), and focuses on the human head as a center of waking and dreaming consciousness. Audu’s Self-Portraits, which refer to the intangible self, rather than a literal portrait of the artist, investigate issues of identity and social concepts of the self.

Audu’s work has been exhibited at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, Washington, D.C.; United States Ambassador’s Residence, Abuja, Nigeria; National Gallery of Modern Art, and Franco- German Gallery, Lagos, Nigeria; Skoto Gallery, and Bonhams, New York; Sakhile&Me Gallery, Frankfurt, Germany; Morton Fine Art Gallery, Washington DC; the Africa Centre, the Science Museum, and the British Museum, London; and others Audu is a recipient of the 2020 New York Foundation for the Arts award (NYSCA/ NYFA Artist Fellowship); Pollock-Krasner Foundation grant 2018/2019; a Wellcome Trust Commission and purchase award, 2002; and a South East Arts Grant for a Mural, Maidstone, England, UK, 1997, among other awards.

