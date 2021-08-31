News

Subversive groups planning to undermine us – DSS

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), said it has “uncovered  plans by some subversive groups and individuals to undertake a negative media campaign against the Service”.

Spokesperson for the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, raised the alarm in a terse statement issued about 9:59pm on Tuesday.

Specifically, the secret service said those plotting the evil act, intend to execute it through sponsored malicious publications.

It has, therefore, warned perpetrators to desist forthwith, vowing to bring the full weight of the law to bear on them, should they fail to heed the advice.

“The aim is to further use fake news, propaganda and malicious narratives through sponsored articles, among others, to undermine it,” Afunanya said.

According to him: “The Service has steadily monitored these activities, their perpetrators and therefore wish to inform the public to disregard the emerging trends and patterns.

“The Service reassures its commitment to the discharge of its mandate. It will not be distracted or silenced.

“Those engaged in the deliberate efforts to run it down are however, advised to desist from doing so or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

BEDC begins Service-Based Tariff system

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In furtherance of and commitment to providing incremental improvements in the quality and quantity of electricity supply, aside deepening its obligations to customers, the management of BEDC Electricity Plc. (BEDC) has commenced the implementation of a new Service-Based Tariff structure which took effect from Tuesday, September 1. The new dispensation Service-Based Tariff (SBT) contained in […]
News

Cleric blames politicians for unending ASUU, FG rift

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Presiding Pastor of First Baptist Church, Isokun, Oyo Town in Oyo State, Dr. Gabriel Kehinde, has taken a swipe at the nation’s political leaders, describing them as wicked, selfish and inconsiderate of the plight of the masses whose children they have forced out of school for about eight months over face-off between the Academic Staff […]
News

Saving them from illiteracy, hunger

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

To save Ezzagu community, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State from hunger and illiteracy, a Catholic Priest from the area, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Njoku, has offered scholarships to 40 indigent students and distributed foodstuffs to over 120 vulnerable households. UCHENNA INYA in Abakaliki reports Ezzagu community had its own ugly experience during the total […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica