Subversive groups planning to undermine us – DSS

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), said it has “uncovered plans by some subversive groups and individuals to undertake a negative media campaign against the Service”.

Spokesperson for the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, raised the alarm in a terse statement issued about 9:59pm on Tuesday.

Specifically, the secret service said those plotting the evil act, intend to execute it through sponsored malicious publications.

It has, therefore, warned perpetrators to desist forthwith, vowing to bring the full weight of the law to bear on them, should they fail to heed the advice.

“The aim is to further use fake news, propaganda and malicious narratives through sponsored articles, among others, to undermine it,” Afunanya said.

According to him: “The Service has steadily monitored these activities, their perpetrators and therefore wish to inform the public to disregard the emerging trends and patterns.

“The Service reassures its commitment to the discharge of its mandate. It will not be distracted or silenced.

“Those engaged in the deliberate efforts to run it down are however, advised to desist from doing so or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.”

