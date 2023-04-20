Succeeding as entrepreneur in Hair business, very challenging …Rhiks Place CEO

The thriving hair industry has helped many women out of obscurity. Some have become renowned entrepreneurs in the luxury human hair sector. One of such hair businesswomen is Akinbode Opeyemi.

As the CEO of Rhiks Ope Direct Place, dealers in choice luxury human hair for a few years now, Opeyemi says that the stiff competition in the business is like a double edge sword.

“The high demand of premium human hair is the reason we are business. At the same time, the same demand is a challenge, because it is not easy achieving a balance between offering high-quality products and services while still keeping your prices competitive. This can be particularly challenging if you are operating in a crowded marketplace where there are a lot of other businesses vying for the same customers,” she said.

She explained that a lot of women want to look good that is why the demand for human hair is increasing rapidly. Since the emergence of social media, the demand of human hair has also increased because women want to look good both online and physically for their businesses and brands.

In a short interview, Rhiks Place founder stated that as an entrepreneur in the hair business, there are a number of challenges that you may face on a day-to-day basis. One of the biggest challenges is staying up-to-date with the latest trends in hair and beauty, as this is an industry that is constantly evolving and changing.

“You also need to be able to effectively market your products and services to your target audience, which may require a lot of time and effort.”

Rhiks Place founder also shared that the hair industry has potentials of boosting Nigeria’s economy. She stated that hair business has been providing employment in different aspects.

She also suggested that considering some of the hair products made in Nigeria, it can also become a hub for export to other countries if managed well.

“The hair business can boost Nigeria’s economy in several ways. First of all, the hair industry provides employment opportunities in hair salons and related businesses such as hair care product manufacturers and distributors. An increase in business for these enterprises directly leads to job creation, which in turn has a positive impact on the economy.”

“Secondly, the exportation of Nigerian hair products such as wigs, extensions, and other hair products to other countries can generate foreign exchange for the country which can also lead to overall improvement of the economy.

Additionally, the hair business can also foster entrepreneurship among Nigerians, as people can start their own hair salon businesses or create their own hair care product line thus creating more jobs and revenue,”she said.

Probing further if she has tried other job opportunities before settling for the hair business, Opeyemi affirmed that she has never done a 9 to 5 job.

” I have never done any 9 to 5 job. Business has been my passion. I discovered that being an entrepreneur is my thing since I was young. It is something i was born with. My mum is a Business woman and I am the one that helps her to manage her Business. That was why I studied Business Administration In school to have more knowledge about it.”