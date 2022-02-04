Success doesn’t care about your age, says Teczo Companies CEO, Obaego

“Success doesn’t care who you are. It doesn’t care where you come from, what challenges you’ve faced, what your beliefs are, whether you’re a man or a woman, the colour of your skin or who’s in your way. Success only cares about how focused you are, about how dedicated you are to seeing your dream come through.”

CEO of Teczo Group of Companies,

Ejiobi Charles Chibuike, who is popularly called Obaego, an enterprising young enterepreneur who delved into the business world in two years and few months ago, is currently the Managing Director and CEO of three different companies, namely Teczo Real Estate, Teczo Autos and Teczo Forex Bureau.

“So presently, I am Managing Director and CEO of three different companies, namely Teczo Real Estate, Teczo Autos and Teczo Forex Bureau. Many people still find it difficult to believe when I told them that I started business in 2019, which seemed like a few months ago to me. And sincerely it has never stopped expanding despite the challenges,” said Obaego.

Obaego is someone who is passionate and willing to change and practice the fundamentals of success. He has never stopped learning the core habits and fundamentals that we can all apply to help us succeed which include, willingness to learn from experts, traveling around to gain exposures and applying personal creative prowess.

“Even though the world has become a global village where people can research things and learn more, business persons must learn to travel around, know what happens somewhere else. Traveling around the world has been very impactful for me. It taught me some valuable lessons which have helpy me in the shaping of my businesses,” Obaego said.

Continuing, he said: “I constantly upgrade my skills by attending online seminars and learning from experts and my mentors. My initial challenges as a businessman have to do with economic instability, and I overcame them by seeking professional supports.”

Obaego further shared that there’s no business beyond a young person or an adult. And that success is not limited to age. After all, he started in 2019 and didn’t limit himself to any kind of business.

“When I set out to become an entrepreneur, I did not limit myself to the kind of business I would do or the number of business entities I would run.”

The Teczo Group front-man advised young Nigerians seeking to become entrepreneurs to get over procrastination and take bold steps to actualizing their dream and not to allow themselves to be deceived by discouraging stories they hear about the Nigerian business environment being very difficult.

When asked how his business faired during the coronavirus pandemic, Obaego said: “Every business was shut down; since no one was travelling around the world, and no one was trading foreign exchange, my forex business, Teczo Forex Bureau was grossly affected.

“Well, who would be thinking of buying a house where half of the world is battling survival from unknown demonic disease? Just thinking out loud.”

Obaego continued:”No one was buying houses, so my real estate business was on standstill. At the same time, no one was moving about, hence, no one was interested in buying cars, so Teczo Autos too was affected.”

Obaego concluded that he wasn’t bothered at all because he’s adamant there’ll be a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Nonetheless, I am not perturbed because I knew there will be a boom in 2021 when the world begins to recover its lost dynamics. So a smart businessman should be preparing for that period of recovery instead of lamenting over his losses,” Obaego said.

