Success of Destination Cross River built on sustainability, says Imoke

Senator Liyel Imoke was the governor of Cross River State between 2007 and 2003, taking over from the former governor, Donald Duke, under whose tenure the dream to pursue tourism economy and build Destination Cross River was birthed. Imoke in time continued with the dream, not only consolidating on what was passed on to him but sustained and took it to a different height. In a recent interview, he spoke glowingly about the project and the factors that made Destination Cross River the force it has become today in Nigeria. Excerpts: ‘‘I think the success of tourism is tied to many things; one of them is security. For instance, it’s difficult to grow tourism in a state of insecurity. And Nigeria is presently challenged with significant security issues, so tourism is not likely to thrive in that environment.

‘‘Also, the other factors that drive tourism policy-wise, have to be addressed. For me, I inherited a vision which I shared and was a part of; so I could build on it. For me it wasn’t about what I started, I didn’t start it, it was sustainability and that’s the key.

‘‘My predecessor had started working on the (Obudu) Ranch (Obudu Mountain Resort), we sustained the effort and kept the Ranch running along with the Obudu International Mountain Race; my predecessor had also built Tinapa, and we kept Tinapa as functional as we possibly could in the circumstances, bringing in people like Mo Abudu and her entire production team into the state along with her television station and all the shows we could engage in, in Tinapa, growing the sector. ‘‘We made use of tracks that were imported by my predecessor to complete the first phase of the monorail project connecting Tinapa to the International Conference Centre.

My predecessor did two Calabar carnivals as governor; I did eight; so I grew the base of the carnival and its brand. ‘‘So you have to share a common vision and you have to expand and grow that vision over a number of years with the right policies that will ensure that you attract visitors to the state and that becomes the challenge of the future. ‘‘Also some governors have different priorities, there might be an orientation towards industrialisation and whatever it is, but I think they can all go hand-inhand, one does not have to happen at the expense of the other. So, that remains the challenge for that new generation of leaders that will emerge in 2023.’’

