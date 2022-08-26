News

Success Omonijo wins radio battle competition

Following weeks of scaling through various rounds of an intensive sports-related quiz competition, Success Omonijo has emerged as the overall winner of the fifth edition of the Femi and the Gang Football Fan Battle competition. The football competition, which lasted for a period of two months, featured hundreds of football lovers across Lagos State who participated both physically and virtually.

This is in a bid to create a platform that provides sports-loving Nigerians with an avenue to showcase their in-depth knowledge on football-related topics while also strengthening the friendly sports ecosystem nationwide through the creation of an opportunity that serves as a launchpad for a new generation of sports broadcasters to be developed. The final round of the competition, which aired live on the Femi and the Gang’s “Game On Show,” had Success defeating both Muslimah Malki and Chineye Udezuka to clinch the grand prize of N1 million and an opportunity to join the Femi and the Gang team as a sportscaster.

Commenting on the essence of the competition, Femi Obong Daniels, the General Manager and Group Head of Sports for Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, noted that the Femi and The Gang Fan Battle competition aims to provide football lovers with an opportunity to demonstrate their passion for the sports while also seeking to groom potential young sportscasters that possess the capacity to storm the global-sporting ecosystem with their talents.

 

