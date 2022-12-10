Successful hosting of Eko NAFEST 2022 great lift for Lagos tourism, says Akinbile-Yusuf

Lagos State from when it first won the hosting right for the 35th edition of the annual National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State at the close of the 34th edition last year, never left anyone in doubt of its intention to not just hosting to win and staging the biggest and most colourful festival in the annals of NAFEST but more importantly of using the occasion to showcase and boost its cultural tourism sector. Interestingly, these three or more delineated objectives of the state government were in a resounding manner achieved as at the end of the one-week long festival, which spanned November 7 and 13.

The state emerged the overall best winner, carting away the Golden Gong among other accolades while at the same time it improved on its facilities, especially those used for the festival. Its tourism witnessed tremendous boost as hundreds of delegates and visitors from across the country and outside its shores were treated to its numerous tourism offerings. While at the same time, the state economy saw a jump given the various businesses that the festival generated for the people as many people, including hoteliers and various vendors in the tourism value chain engaged in brisk businesses even after the festival came to an end.

Fast forward to July this year when the first inkling of what was in the offing by the Lagos State government through its Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, led by its Commissioner, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, for the festival, which was tagged; Eko NAFEST 2022, with the theme; Culture and peaceful coexistence; began to emerge on the nation’s skyline.

The first occasion for chest pumping for Akinbile-Yusuf and her team, was during the 53rd National Stakeholders’ Technical Committee Meeting hosted by the state government, where the Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), under whose auspices the annual festival is organised, Otunba Segun Runsewe, led commissioners, permanent secretaries and director of arts and culture and technical experts from across the country, to deliberate on issues related to the successful hosting of the event. Sanwo-Olu later re-echoed these sentiments when he played host to Runsewe and some of the stakeholders at the State House Marina, as he noted that it was an honour for the state to host the festival for the fourth time.

He pledged the support of the state government in ensuring that the festival was successful, colourful and the biggest ever, which at the end of the one week celebration, it turned out to be. Opportunity to showcase our cultural tourism offerings Reflecting on the successful hosting of the festival, Akinbile-Yusuf, noted that she was quite elated as the festival afforded the state the rare opportunity to showcase its tourism offerings and treated the visitors to the best experience of ‘eko for show.’ This fact was succinctly captured in the speech she delivered during the opening ceremony in Onikan Stadium on November 9.

‘‘As the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, I want to implore everyone here present especially our contingents from other States across the country to use the opportunity of this festival to explore the abundant tourism potentials in different parts of Lagos State.

‘‘Here in Lagos, our nightlife activities remain top-notch, being a 21st century economy. You have heard of the popular phrase, “Eko for Show,” which echoes creativity, pomp and pageantry peculiar to Lagosians. This cultural festival, however, presents an opportunity for you to experience different entertainment shows in this city of excellence. You must also be reminded of the fact that Lagos, apart from being the Centre of Excellence, is also a State of Aquatic splendour surrounded by water which constitutes part of our heritage. You are also invited to explore the tourism potentials on our waterways as well as the world class water transportation system here in Lagos. ‘‘I wish you all a rewarding and worthwhile experience here in Lagos.’’ Indeed, it was a rewarding experience of Lagos tourism offerings judging by the packages that the state presented during the festival. A sample of some of these packages will suffice.

Command performance

The first cultural entertainment offering that the state treated the delegates and visitors to was the Command Performance of Osusu, a dance drama, on the first night of the festival. With the sheer artistic, creative and entertainment prowess displayed by the cast and crew, it was obvious to everyone that a colourful, entertaining and rich harvest awaited them.

Musical concerts

This was one of the innovative offerings that the state introduced into this year’s fiesta, as musical concerts were staged the evenings at the forecourt of the Nationals Institute for Sports (NIS), which was the main venue for the festival. In each of the nights various musical artistes plied their wares on live stage, treating the audience to the best of live performances. The list of the artistes included Alariwo of Africa, a Nigerian Afro-reggae star and Nigeria’s Afro Juju Maestro, Sir Shina Peters.

Hosting of children by Mrs. Sanwo-Olu

Another major highlight of the festival was the hosting of some Nigerian children by the state First Lady, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who was also Mama Festival. The reception for the children was quite entertaining and revealing. For the children, it was a rare privilege to interact at a close quarter with the First Lady, who gave them a tour of the State House Marina and regaled them with stories about Nigeria. She feted the children and distributed gifts to them, which included laptops and tablets. She noted that; “I believe that if our children know where we are coming from as a nation and the history of past governments, it will be easier to know where we are going to, thus the choice of this place as the venue for this short reception organised for these children.”

A display of the true spirit of Lagos

In line with focusing the festival on Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu further harped on this theme while declaring it open on November 9 at Onikan Stadium when he charged the delegates and visitors to display ‘the true spirit of Lagos.’ According to him; “Lagos State government is proud to be hosting NAFEST for the fourth time, having hosted the first edition in 1970. The foundational objectives of the festival are in line with our administration’s goals for the promotion of entertainment and tourism, which are a key pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda. ‘‘We are deliberate about promoting every aspect of tourism, arts and culture, which is why we make it a practice to support, partner and collaborate in activities that would further strengthen our cultural heritage and promote our unity in diversity. “For the next seven days, delegates from the states across the federation will be showcasing and celebrating our country’s cultural heterogeneity. As headquarters of entertainment and foremost commercial nerve centre of Africa, Lagos will continue to represent our country globally in creativity, music, films and culture. ‘‘As a State, we are committed to supporting local talents and help them to export their creative ideas to the global market where they can exchange them for values.”

Colourful parade of the best of Lagos

Both the opening and closing ceremonies of the festival normally afforded the participating states occasions to put on display the best of their offerings. And for Lagos State, it was a display of the rich assemblage of its cultural wealth and the elements that have earned it the sobriquet of ‘Eko for Show.’

Pulsating and entertaining rhythm of colours, dances and acrobatic display where on showcase by the various local governments and development councils of the state, as well as different groups, with each troupe, not wanting to be outdone, took turn to entertain. The state Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture was not left out of the fray, with the Commissioner, Akinbile-Yusuf, and the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Oyinade Nathan- Marsh, alongside the Senior Special Assistant and Special Adviser to the governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, with all the directors and staff of the ministry, taking to the parade ground to entertain. In fact, it was an engaging week for the ministry as it was time out and occasion to celebrate, as most of its staff in different categories, were involved in undertaking different assignments geared at the successful hosting of the festival.

Dramatic presentation by young Lagosians

Another highlight of the colourful and rich display by Lagos contingent was the excellent and entertaining performances by young Lagosians, who formed the different young troupes that participated in some of the events especially the competitive events of the festival. On the opening day, the children gave a good account of themselves with their kinaesthetic display, which was quite entertaining and colourful. A day later it was the turn of the children troupe to put on an enthralling cultural display showcasing the lifestyles of a typical Lagos resident.

Akinbile-Yusuf was overwhelmed by their performance and commended them for showcasing dances from the five divisions of the state namely: Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe, (IBILE). She noted that: “The children, through their artistic skills and expertise, deliberately conveyed the message of Culture and Peaceful Co -existence through their dance which also had a blend of drama presentation. ‘‘Their sonorous voices, well rehearsed gesticulations, confidence and creativity, in the WAZOBIA theme were evident even as they were decked in beautiful African fabrics. The children gyrated, twisted and performed acrobatics effortlessly.”

Winner of the Golden Gong

Lagos State emerged overall best winner to join the historic list of hosting to win states. Breakdown of competition results in some of the categories show the state’s standing;

Children’s essay writing

Delta – 5th

Kwara – 4th

Ogun – 3rd

Ekiti – 2nd

Lagos /Rivers- 1st

Children’s Art and Craft

Oyo – 5th

Bayelsa/Ondo – 4th

Rivers and Imo State – 3rd

Kano and Ekiti – 2nd

Lagos – 1st

Ashley

Lagos/Nasarawa – 3rd

Rivers – 2nd

Bayelsa – 1st

Drama

Ondo/Delta – 5th

Benue – 4th

Lagos/Bayelsa – 3rd

Rivers and Ogun – 2nd

Ekiti – 1st

Children music and dance

Bayelsa – 5th

Ebonyi – 4th

Ogun – 3rd

Lagos – 2nd

Rivers/Ekiti – 1st

Traditional Board Game

Delta, Edo/Ogun – 4th

Oyo – 3rd

Ekiti – 2nd

Bayelsa /Lagos – 1st

Indigenous fabrics for fashion

Delta/Lagos – 5th

Oyo – 4th

Rivers – 3rd

Ekiti – 2nd

Bayelsa – 1st

Indigenous materials for interior decorations

Delta – 5th

Lagos/Ekiti – 4th

Rivers – 3rd

Bayelsa – 2nd

Kano – 1st

