Successful state congress has united Lagos PDP –Pearse

Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview with ANAYO EZUWGU, he speaks on the recent state congress of the party, his senatorial ambition and the 2023 general election

The expectation was that the recent state congress would bring the desired peace in Lagos Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but it is not Uhuru yet as some aggrieved members are challenging the outcome of the congress. What do you make of this development in your party

? The fact that we were able to hold an elective congress instead of three or four old men, sitting in one corner and choosing our state chairman and other members of the executive for us is already a triumph for Lagos PDP.

This would be the first time, I believe, we will have such an open and broad state congress. We are happy about that and the outcome of the congress. Unfortunately, for Chief Bode George, it did not go very well. His candidate and choice of chairman did not win, the deputy chairman did not win, the general secretary did not win, the organizing secretary did not win and virtually he had nothing. He was not happy and he took it to appeals committee but that is democracy. There is nothing wrong with that because this is what I have always advocated; let us go for election and see what the delegates would say. And the process of appeal is also legitimate, so I was not upset as long they did not go around beating up the people who won and fighting them. They went to appeal and the appeal took its time to look at all the complaints and decided that it would uphold the result of the congress. So, Philip Aivoji is the state chairman. Therefore, there is nothing to worry about and if after the appeal decision because it is like a court, you now say you are still going to keep on fighting, that is when we will know that PDP in Lagos has a problem. But I don’t think we have a problem now because if Chief Bode George and his people decide to stay in opposition within the party, it is still democracy but they would be an insignificant and inconsequential minority. I didn’t have a candidate. I was just saying let us have an election and whoever wins, I will call them and congratulate them and that was what has happened. Therefore, I think that we are on the part of progress and peace and there is nothing to worry about. What do you think is the implication of Chief Bode George staying in opposition, considering the fact that he is one of those financing the party? Chief Bode George lied and it is a bald-faced lie to say that he is the one financing Lagos PDP. He is not the one financing Lagos PDP. Lagos PDP is financed by the national headquarters and whenever we have an election, they sell forms and a percentage of money realized from the sale of forms is given to the state for maintenance of the party. When candidates are running for various positions, all the presidential candidates come here and give us money and we use it to run the state chapter of the party. When you become the candidate of the party for the governorship and the senatorial elections for instance, the party will provide for the candidates about N5 billion for the general election. This is where Chief Bode George gets the money and that is why he wanted to control the state chairman at all cost, so that once a state chairman is in place and he is his boy, he will order the state chairman on how to share the money because money never goes to him. By the constitution of the party, money goes to the state chairman. The money for the governorship election will go to the state chairman but Bode George controls the state chairman. So, the chairman will carry the money to Bode George and he will take a chunk of it and give the candidate a small bit. That is why we always lost elections in Lagos. The one he keeps is the one he would now use to say he is financing the party. What is he financing? The truth of the matter is that we were never financed properly. The little we are getting from the national headquarters of the party was not enough to finance us and whatever he was given was not enough. Do you know that we were not having regular ward meetings because nobody was financing the wards and that was why at some point last year or late 2020, I met with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who is our leader in the South-West and I appealed to him, and he asked me what is your problem in Lagos State? I said Mr. Governor, we don’t have money.” Makinde now promised to make money available for us to have ward meetings. We are talking about money in the region of N20 to N30 million every month to finance the party. Now that we have a proper structure in place, you will see money coming into the party. They will go to various governors and legitimately seek for funds. What actually led to the breakdown of the consensus agreement before the congress? That is what has been wrong with the party, this business of consensus. Who decided on that consensus? About four or five leaders and we are thousands in the party. People like me were not part of that agreement and all the former state chairmen, about five of them, none was part of the consensus. So, who was doing consensus? Number two, what happened in consensus was that they had one meeting chaired by Governor Makinde and they agreed that they are going to have a consensus. Of course, people like me were praying that the consensus agreement would breakdown because it was a waste of time. Thank God, other people came up and said they do not agree to the consensus because there is a substitute for an election in the democracy. They agreed to my understanding that they would give Bode George chairman, Ogunkelu secretary, Maina deputy chairman and they divided it among themselves like that up to the assistant secretary and the least member of the state exco. So, people were jubilating, while others were angry. So, when they went back to prepare for the congress where they would perfect this harmonization, Chief Bode George started jubilating that he is back in power as the supreme leader of the party because he has been given the chairmanship position, and therefore, he has the head of the fish. That was when Dr. Ogunkelu and others now issued a communiqué and said that the harmonization was not acceptable because people have already abused the spirit of the agreement. That was the last meeting regarding the congress. So, where did they now agree on the harmonization? What is more important; is it the delegates or the leaders? We have about 2,000 delegates and we have about 10 leaders, who want to harmonize. That was why we insisted that the harmonization would not happen. If they have harmonized that day, there is nothing I would do but what I know is that the party would be totally dysfunctional because 80 per cent of the people do not want harmonization. So, I’m glad we had an election. Was it your senatorial ambition that made you to step down from the contest because it was reported that you were among the aspirants for the chairmanship position? No! At that point in time, that is October 16, 2021, I did not even think of running for Senate. I did not want to run for state chairman but many of my friends told me that I can help in fixing the party because I am one of the few people, who does not belong to any of the groups. There is nowhere I go that they don’t receive me warningly because they know that I always stand for the interest of the party. So, that was why I wanted to go for the state chairmanship position. Do you know that as we prepared for that election till the day of the congress, Chief Bode George never acknowledged that I was running for the chairmanship? He never acknowledged that Aivoji was running and we were the two top contenders. He did that because he was determined to neutralize us no matter what happened. He wanted his puppet to become the chairman by all means. When I saw the depreciation, I said to myself, I think I better take a step backwards and try to sanitize the system before I do anything else. That I cannot do it from within as chairman because I’m more of a national spokesperson talking about the principle of democracy and so on, it is not by party. For me, as a senator, I would not be a PDP senator. I would be a PDP senator from Lagos State, representing the people of Lagos State and not only PDP members, which is the mistake a lot of them make. You would see me challenging the governor of the state, which has never been done before. I will tell the governor, whatever we are bringing from the national for the benefit of Lagos, I’m going to discuss it with you because you are my governor and I’m your senator whether I’m in your party or not because we are all interested in the progress of this state and the people. I will tell you the truth; when I went to Kofo Akerele-Bucknor, a former deputy governor of Lagos State to tell her that I wanted to run for the position of state chairman, she begged me not to bother and that I should go for Senate. When she said it, I disagreed with her and argued with her for over an hour till she had to agree with me that I should go for the state chairman. I didn’t think of it at all. Later, these same people, who were happy that I was going for state chairman, came to me and said it is better you step aside and do something else. That was when I thought about what Akerele-Bucknor told me. By the way, the Senate is even better for my profession and personality, I’m a lecturer and my job is to develop policies and try to push them, which was what I did in Lagos before the congress. So, I think the Senate would be really good because I would be able to push my policies of restructuring Nigeria, which I have always talked about. Now that you have joined the senatorial race, what are your chances, considering the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state? Well, you notice that the dominance of APC in Lagos is not the way it was five years ago. APC is a divided political group because there are at least four factions in the party. There is the Tinubu faction, the Ambode faction, the Salvador faction and then there is the Jandor faction. But Jandor has joined us now. So, APC is already depilated in that way. I can tell you that the Ambode faction I can poach into them, I can poach the Salvador faction. I never thought about it but now that I know that once I get Senate, I would become the highest-ranking PDP leader in Lagos, so all these people I would push them aside and begin to help the party to develop and mobilize. We would have won the Lagos State governorship election in 2015 if not that we were divided within the party and that is why I said must have a united party and we have it now because of that congress. So, with the unpopularity of APC in Lagos, my chances are very good. Then look at who I may be running against, if it is Tinubu’s wife they bring again, I will beat her because her record is so bad. Whoever they bring is likely to be another Tinubu puppet, so when we start campaigning we shall see. I truly believe that nobody can defeat me in APC. The only challenge I have now is to win the PDP nomination ticket.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...