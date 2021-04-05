Succession tussle, missing crown crisis rock Olu of Warri’s throne

Unhealthy rivalry has started to trail the choice of the successor to the throne of the the Olu of Warri in Delta State, following the officially unannounced of demise of HRM, Ogiame Ikenwoli, Atuwatse ll, the king of Itsekiri ethnic nationality.

The Olu was said to be indisposed since Decem ber 20, 2020, but the process to select his successor has been enmeshed in crisis.

The differences that were amicably resolved to prevent acrimony, bickering and internal wrangling within the ruling family among contenders in the past, failed to give way in this instance. The power-brokers in Itsekiri land, particularly the Advisory ouncil to the monarch, headed by the Ologbotsere of the kingdom,

Chief Ayiri Emami and the College of Princes, yesterday, blew the crisis out of proportion in Warri. The succession twist heightened yesterday following a report that the kingmakers consulted a fresh Ifa Oracle who confirmed Prince Tsola Emiko as the chosen Olu-elect (Omoba) in Warri.

As a result, a 400-yearold crown, which was first worn by Ogiame Atuwatse (Dom Domingos) who reigned from 1625 to 1643, which was said to be a parting gift from the King of Portugal after Dom Domingos completed his education in the European country in 1611, was stolen.

The choice of a section of the ruling house, Prince Tsola Emiko, was unacceptable and thereby disqualified by the Chief Ayiri-led Advisory Council.

The dangerous dimension the twist led to the alleged suspension and counter-suspension of the Ologbotshere. Following reports of NEWS | NATIONAL Prince Tsola’s disqualification, Emmanuel Okotie- Eboh, Head of the Royal Family, announced the suspension of Chief Ayiri as the Ologbotsere and Head of the Olu’s Advisory Council.

The suspension of Ayiri as Ologbotsere was almost immediately dismissed by members of the Ginuwa ll Ruling House and a majority of Itsekiri who described the development as an affront on the Itsekiri nation.

Prince Tsola Emiko, son of Ikenwoli’s predecessor, Atuwatse ll, is one of the preferred choices for the throne despite his disqualification in 2015 in accordance with the customary laws regulating succession to the Olu of Warri throne.

Tsola was said to have been disqualified from succeeding his father because his mother hails from Yoruba land. This is coming after preparations to announce Prince Tsola as Omoba (Olu-designate) by Monday (today) had been made.

