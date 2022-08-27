News

Succour as Ogun takes over repairs of Sango Ota-Abeokuta Expressway

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Succour is coming the way of commuters on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway as the Ogun State Government has commenced rehabilitation works on failed portions of the ever busy road within its boundaries. The intervention is coming against the failure of the Federal Government to arrest the degeneration of the road despite repeated representations that have been made to it in the past. The rehabilitation work has been divided into five segments. The first segment takes off from the Tollgate end of the expressway to Singer, which is a distance of 7.5kilometers.

According to Commissioner for Works, Ade Akinsanya, the second segment covers Singer to Ifo, third segment takes off from Ifo to Papalanto, the fourth segment is from Papalanto to Itori, while the last segment will see the rehabilitation work taking off from Itori to the end of the road at the Brewery area of Abeokuta. Akinsanya, who led a team of journalists to tour some ongoing and completed road projects in the state said that already, a contract for the first segment from the Tollgate to Singer has been awarded and works have already commenced on the project.

 

Our Reporters

