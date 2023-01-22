Succour for Ariaria traders as Wike donates N200m

News Top Stories

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has donated N200 million to traders at the Ariaria International Market Aba, Abia State who were affected by the ongoing remodelling works at the market.
His Abia State counterpart, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, announced this while inspecting ongoing remodelling works at the A-Line section of the international market.
Ikpeazu said that Wike expressed his sympathy and support to the traders who were displaced as a result of the ongoing work.
He described Wike as his friend who has stood with him and Abia people, stressing that the N200 million is for 400 traders who’ll get N500, 000 each to add and re-acquire their shops after the reconstruction.
Ikpeazu equally on his own donated N100 million to 200 traders and explained that both his donation and that of Wike are for the first 600 original shop allottees to enable them to recommence business.
He said: “I told my friend, the Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike, I’m going to visit Ariaria traders. He gave me a message for Ariaria traders.
“The message he asked me to deliver is that he will pay N500, 000 each for 400 original allottees who are affected by the remodelling works at the market.
“What this means is that he gave N200 million to the concerned traders. The contractor will have to deduct it from the money to be paid for shops by the traders.
“I approved the sum of N100 million. This money will also be deducted from the money to be paid for the shops. What the two donations mean is that the 600 traders have paid N500, 000 each for the shops.”
Meanwhile, Ikpeazu said he received with sadness and grief, the shocking news of the death of Elder Emeka Igara, Chairman of Ariaria International Market.
Sunday Telegraph reports that the 74 years old businessman was present at the prayer meeting organized in the market when he suddenly developed signs of illness and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, said that a deeply distraught Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has sent his condolences to members of the Igara family, Executive committee members, Traders of Ariaria International Market and all friends and associates of the Late Elder Market Union leader.

 

