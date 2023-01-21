Succour for Ariaria traders as Wike supports them with N200m

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has donated N200 million to traders at the Ariaria International Market in Aba, Abia State who was affected by the ongoing remodelling works at the market.
Related Articles
I regret hacking people’s bank accounts, says 18-year-old hacker
An 18-year-old boy, who specialised in hacking bank accounts, has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command. The teenage hacker, who expressed regret over his action, disclosed that he had been able to steal from bank accounts through stolen SIM cards. The suspect, Samson Omisakin, was nabbed after stealing N44,000 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ogun: One dies, seven injured as smugglers, Customs clash
One person died yesterday while seven others sustained injuries during a clash between personnels of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and suspected smugglers along Sagamu Interchange/Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun State. New Telegraph learnt that the smugglers, conveying bags of foreign rice to Samagu from Abeokuta, ran into Customs officers from the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Ikeja, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Activists protest as hotel strips workers over missing N5,000
Human rights activists in Delta State have condemned the alleged stripping of four hotel workers over a missing N5,000. The incident reportedly occurred at a hotel around the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) junction at Effurun near Warri. The activists alleged dehumanisation of the workers as they protested in Asaba. The activists carried placards of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)