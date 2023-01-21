Succour for Ariaria traders as Wike supports them with N200m

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has donated N200 million to traders at the Ariaria International Market in Aba, Abia State who was affected by the ongoing remodelling works at the market.

His Abia counterpart, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, announced this while inspecting ongoing remodelling works at the A-Line section of the market.

Ikpeazu said that Wike expressed his sympathy and support to the traders who were displaced as a result of the ongoing work.

He described Wike as his friend who has stood with him and Abia people,

stressing that the money is for 400 traders who will get N500,000 each to add and re-acquire their shops after the reconstruction.