Sudan: Battles Rage As Air Peace Offers To Evacuate Trapped Nigerians

A leading airline, Air Peace, yesterday offered its determination to evacuate stranded Nigerians from Sudan at no cost. This is as foreign countries rushed to evacuate their nationals from Sudan as deadly fighting raged into a second week between forces loyal to two rival generals.

The fighting broke out on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah alBurhan and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Sup – port Forces. Daglo’s RSF emerged from the Janjaweed fighters whom former leader Omar al-Bashir unleashed in the Darfur region, where they were accused of war crimes including genocide.

However, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, while speaking on the evacuation move, said if the government could take stranded Nigerians in Sudan to a safe and secure airport in any of the neighbouring countries bordering Sudan, Air Peace would be willing to evacuate them, free of cost.

Onyema said in a statement said there was a need to come to the aid of the government, ”we must not leave everything for the government alone and Airpeace is ready to evacuate Nigerians immediately. The statement said: “Any action that would promote national pride, cohesion, peace and unity, Air Peace will be up for it. “Again, we have no apologies for believing in our nation and loving the nation despite certain national challeng – es. If they are moved to Kenya or Uganda or any other country, we will move in to get them out. “

Some parents have started calling on us to help. We are ready to do this again and again,” Onyema said. Recall that the military toppled Bashir in April 2019 following mass citizen protests. The two generals seized power in a 2021 coup, but later fell out in a bitter power struggle, most recently centred on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army while multiple truces have been agreed in recent days, and ignored.

Meanwhile, evacuation flights continued early yesterday, with hundreds of people flown out overnight on military aircraft. It was learnt that foreigners also fled the capital Khartoum in a longUnited Nations convoy, while millions of fright – ened residents hunkered down inside their homes, many running low on wa – ter and food. Across the city of five million, army and paramilitary troops have fought ferocious street battles since April 15, leaving behind charred tanks, gutted buildings and looted shops.

As at yesterday, more than 420 people have been killed and thousands wounded, according to UN figures, amid fears of wider turmoil and a humanitarian disaster in one of the world’s poorest nations. US special forces launched a rescue mission Sunday for around 100 embassy staff and their relatives, swooping in with Chinook helicopters to fly them to a military base in Djibouti.

US forces “will remain deployed in Djibouti to protect United States personnel and others until the security situation no longer requires their presence”, President Joe Biden said Sunday in a letter to the Speaker of the House. British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said UK forces had also rescued diplomats and their families while Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said his country had temporarily suspended its evacuation operation.

“Our diplomats are safe – they have been extracted and are working from outside the country,” Trudeau tweeted. Germany and France meanwhile said they had also begun evacuating their nationals and those from other countries.

Two French planes carrying around 200 people of multiple nationalities landed in Djibouti. The German army said it had evacuated 101 people on the first of three military aircraft sent to Sudan. The first Airbus A400M “landed safely in Jordan” at around midnight local time (2100 GMT Sunday), the Bundeswehr said on Twitter.

Another plane with 113 people was on its way to Jordan, it said. Italy evacuated about 300 people in total, ac – cording to their foreign ministries. “We reiterate the call for a ceasefire and resumption of dialogue in Sudan,” Madrid’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares tweeted.