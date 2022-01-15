Sudan Captain fancy chances against Nigeria

Captain of the Sudan team billed to play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday at the ongoing AFCON, Yasin Hamed, has said Sudan stand a chance to get good result against Nigeria in the encounter. Speaking during the team’s press conference on Friday, Hamed said despite Nigerians having stars playing all over the world, his team still stand a chance of getting a win in the game. “It’s a very important game for us. We want to take points. Nigeria has top class players who play in England, Spain, Italy and France,” ha said.

“We want to compete and have a good game. It’s 50-50 game. Many people expect us to lose against Nigeria but in football anything can happen. “We want to go out there and compete. We want to make our fans happy and that’s the aim going into Saturday’s game. “This tournament is very important for every player, it’s one of the best tournaments in the world. Nigeria is a very good team. We want to win, we won’t focus on one player. We will play as a team and family. “We train hard, we want to prove that man things have changed. We have a young team, we try to pass and build something. Nothing will change against Nigeria.”

